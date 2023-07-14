4 Streaming Device Deals That’ll Let You to Watch Your Favorite Programs, for Less

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Having cable isn’t enough if you want to catch all the hottest TV series and movies (like the Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas documentary), you’ll need to have access to streamers. Streaming options seem to be endless today, but before you can tune into Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video and more, you need to make sure you have a streaming device. Just like your streamers though, these come at a cost, but fortunately there are deals that will provide you with a quality streaming device for less.

What is considered the best streaming device? This all comes down to your preferences such as how much you’re willing to spend, storage space and if you want an extra features like photo storage and the ability to stream music.

Rather than spend hours researching different model of streaming devices, we did the work and rounded up the best streaming device deals to keep you plugged into your favorite programs — without burning a hole in your wallet.

Keep reading to show the deals.

Roku Express HD Streaming Device with Simple Remote $19.00 $29.99 37% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The most budget-friendly pick is the Roku Express, which includes a remote for accessing everything from Netflix to Disney+. Just connect it to wifi and you can stream everything including over 300 live TV channels all in HD quality. The home screen is also customizable to put your most-used apps front and center.

Fire TV Stick 4K $34.99 $49.99 30% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For less than $50, you’ll be able to take advantage of all that Fire TV Stick has to offer including Prime Video as well as access to streaming platforms through Amazon’s app store. The model will play programs in 4K Ultra HD with capability of Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ and has the ability to stream live TV.

Chromecast with Google TV $39.99 $49.98 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For 20% off you can enjoy all that Chromecast has to offer including six months free of Peacock Premium and personalized recommendations of movies, shows, live TV, Netflix, and more without having to jump from app-to-app. You’ll also be able to use Google Assistant to ask it to search for movies, shows — whatever you want.

If you’re looking to splurge, you can currently snag this version of Apple TV for 31% off and enjoy everything from Apple Music, Apple TV+ and more with just the touch of a button. You’ll also have access to the Apple App Store to download any of the apps and upload photos, watch video on YouTube and more.

