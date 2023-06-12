5 Affordable Streaming Services for Students to Binge the Latest TV Shows & Movies

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Besides furthering your learning, getting an education comes with perks — including access to many, many bundles and discounts. No matter if you’re in college or continuing your education, some streaming services offer discounted prices on their services, so you can finally catch up on The Kardashians’ without having to snag someone else’s password.

Most of these streaming services for students provide a free trial beforehand, allowing you to save money before committing to the service. After your free trial ends you’ll be charged a reduced, student-only rate. To snag even deeper discounts, some streaming services offer bundle options, giving you reduced rates to premium and ad-free versions of their platform.

It’s easy to qualify, too! All you need is a school email that ends in “.edu” to verify your student status, then you can stream all you want. Rather hunt for these deals yourself, we gathered up the best streaming services for students below.

Consider Amazon Prime your one-stop destination, whether it’s for last-minute backpacks or some travel necessities. Besides deals and discounts, students can also take advantage of its immense Prime Video library all for $7.49/month — and that’s after a six month free-trial.

Prime Student gives you all the perks of a Prime membership, but at half the cost — literally! As long as you’re a student, you’ll get access to the massive collection of Prime Originals that includes Citadel, Daisy Jones & The Six, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Swarm, The Powder, Harlem, Invincible, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Fleabag, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Legend of Vox Machina.

You can also add additional channels such as Max, Starz and Showtime channels and enjoy even more shows and movies all in one spot. Aside from Prime Video access, Student Prime members get access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading in addition to free same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on millions of items, exclusive deals, groceries, savings on prescriptions and more.

Another single platform to consider is Apple TV+, which offers a reduced price for students at just $5.99/month for up to 48 months. You’ll also get access to Apple Music’s vast library of songs, playlists, artists and more. To take advantage of this perk, you’ll have to verify your student status through UNiDAYS.

Apple TV+‘s student discount will give you access to exclusive shows and movies such as Ted Lasso, Central Park, Dickinson, Platonic, The Crowded Room, Severance, Loot, High Desert, The Last Thing He Told Me, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movies, Silo, Ghosted, Shrinking, The Problem with John Stewart, Bad Sisters, Schmigadoon!, The Morning Show and more on Apple TV+.

You can stream Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and popular smart TVs such as Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Toshiba and others, along with Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV. Apple TV+ is available on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles as well.

Disney+ doesn’t have an exclusive student offer, but there is are wallet-friendly packages that you can take advantage of — especially through its bundles.

The basic plan is only $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) with ads, but if you want a no-ad experience, you can snag a Disney+ Premium plan for just $10.99/month.

Besides that, the streaming service offers multiple bundled deals that can save you money on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Rather than splurge on all three service separately, this deal will provide all three at one cost starting at $13/month.

Disney+ subscribers can access the ever-expanding streaming library in stunning 4K and download titles to watch on the go. Stream on up to four different devices simultaneously on your TV, laptop, smartphone, notebook or tablet device — or host a virtual movie night with up to six friends via GroupWatch.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming destination for must-watch, commercial free content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Users will find thousands of hours’ worth of movies and TV series including Peter Pan & Wendy, Muppets Mayhem, Avatar: Way of the Water, American Born Chinese, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, WandaVision, Moon Knight, The Mandalorian, Andor, Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, The Beatles Get Back, Hocus Pocus 2, The Simpsons, Welcome to Earth and Called to the Wild are included in the massive Disney+ streaming library.

Hulu is offering a student discount for a total steal — like 75% off steal. For just $1.99/month you can get access to the ad-supported plan and streaming service’s vast library of Hulu Originals, TV series and movies — and all for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

Both current and new subscribers are eligible for the student discount and can look forward to watching Only Murders in the Building, The Beautiful Things, The Kardashians, How I Met Your Father, Dollface, The Dropout, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid’s Tale, Not Okay, Prey, White Men Can’t Jump and other Hulu originals, along with most new episodes from network TV and cable shows the day after they air.

Paramount+ is offering a stellar discount for students providing it’s ad-supported plan for 25% off a month. To qualify you have to be a part of an accredited college or Title IV higher education institution (high school students are not eligible).

Whether you’re a new subscriber or current member of Paramount+, the streamer is providing 25% off its Essential Plan dropping it from $4.99/month to just $3.74/month. Just verify your student status through the streamer and you’ll be able to enjoy the discounted cost.

The student discounted subscription will let you stream tens of thousands of episodes and movies including exclusive programs from BET to MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and The Smithsonian Channel. The lineup of Paramount+ series includes Fatal Attraction, The Family Stone, School Spirits, Star Trek: Picard, 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek Discovery, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, iCarly, The Tony Awards and Rugrats.

Additionally, Paramount+ subscribers can stream new movies and special such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Scream VI, 80 for Brady, Top Gun: Maverick, and Babylon.