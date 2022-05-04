May the Fourth Be With You: The 18 Best Star Wars Gifts for Die-Hard Fans

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s Star Wars Day! Fans across the galaxy are celebrating May the Fourth by showing love to their favorite characters, binge-watching Star Wars movies and more. To kick things off, Disney+ debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. The series will premiere on the streaming platform on May 27.

In honor of Star Wars Day, we put together a list of gadgets, board games, books, makeup, phone cases and more must-have items die-hard fans will be able to appreciate. If you happen to be shopping for a Star War fanatic, the list below will save you the time of searching the internet to find a perfect gift.

Keep reading four a roundup of 18 of the best Star Wars merchandise featuring Baby Yoda, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, R2-D2 and other iconic character from the Star Wars galaxy.

Casetify

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope iPhone Case $60 Buy Now 1

Casetify is celebrating George Lucas’ beloved saga with a modern-day collection of lifestyle tech accessories inspired by the original trilogy movie posters. The Star Wars collection debuted Wednesday (May 4) with limited-edition iPhone and Android cases including designs for Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13 along with AirPod cases, wireless charging pads and more.

Amazon

Star Wars LED Light-Up Death Star Wall Lamp $30 Buy Now 1

If you’ve been looking for wall décor in the shape of a Death Star, this Lambs & Ivy LED light-up lamp is a perfect fit. It features a Tie Fighter pull chain, tiny cutouts for the light to shine through and it requires three AAA batteries (sold separately). The lamp is available at major retailers such as Amazon and Target.

Pandora

Star Wars C-3P0 Charm $90 Buy Now 1

Inspired by the friendliest droid in the galaxy, Pandora’s Star Wars C-3Po Charm is 14k gold-plated and hand-finished. The design has an enlarged head and smaller body with movable legs and arms, engraved grid-like eyes and a hand-applied black enamel waist. Find more Star Wars Pandora charms here.

ColourPop/The Brand Agency

Colour Pop Star Wars Collection $105 Buy Now 1

The newest Star Wars collection from Colour Pop features a unique mix of stellar shades in a pressed powder palette, lipsticks, glosses, liners and more. The collection is inspired by the 1977 film Star Wars IV: A New Hope and includes the Star Wars Pressed Powder Palette ($24), Crème Lux lipsticks ($10) in Surrender, Supreme Ruler and Dark Lord; Lightsaber Graphix Ink Liner ($10), Kyber Crystal Graphix Ink Liner ($10), Protocol Jelly Much Eyeshadow ($10) and more. The full collection is available for $105.

shopDisney

Star Wars Day 2022 May the 4th Be With You Hat $30 Buy Now 1

The Disney Store is the official destination for licensed Star Wars merch like this “May the 4th Be With You” baseball hat. It has a graphic of Boba Fett and IG-11 on the front and ”Star Wars Day May The 4th Be With You 2022” on the curved bill.

shopDisney

Star Wars Action Figure Spirit Jersey for Adults $79.99 Buy Now 1

Also from the Disney Store, this Star Wars Action Figure Spirit Jersey has screen art of vintage Star Wars action figures, including Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader and Stormtrooper on the back, and “Vintage Action Figure” text down the sleeve. The cotton sweater is available in sizes XS-XL.

Amazon

Lightsaber Chopsticks $22.97 $29.99 23% OFF Buy Now 1

Star Wars-inspired eating utensil are a great gift idea! These dishwasher-safe, lightsaber chopsticks look great, they glow perfectly and have a removeable handle. Not interested in chopsticks? Try a fork engraved with the words “May the Fork Be With You”. Make it a set with this matching apron.

Amazon

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars The Child With Canister $15.41 Buy Now 1

You don’t have to be a fan of The Mandalorian to agree that when it comes to the cutest character in the galaxy, Baby Yoda takes the cake! This deluxe Funko Pop! collectible of The Child and an egg canister has a larger base than the typical Pop! vinyl, but the figurine itself measures at the standard 4.5 inches tall. Find more Star Wars Funko Pop! vinyls here.

Adidas

Adidas Jabba's Throne Room Slides $45 Buy Now 1

Slip into a pair of Jabba’s Throne Room slides from Adidas. The slides are part of Adidas’ collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilms. The collection features sneakers like the Sarlacc Pit Samba Shoe ($90) and apparel.

Adidas

Adidas Boba Fett Track Jacket $72 $80 10% OFF Buy Now 1

This exclusive, 3-Stripe jacket from Adidas’ Star Wars collection is inspired by Boba Fett’s legendary armor. The jacket comes in black or green and it’s almost sold out, so you have to move fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Amazon

Star Wars Music Box $10.88 $ Buy Now 1

Need a cute little gift idea? The Star Wars Music Box measures 2.56-iches x 2-inches ×1.5-inches, and it plays the Star Wars theme.

Amazon

Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition $29.92 $33.99 12% OFF Buy Now 1

Inspired by all three trilogies, The Star Wars Complete Saga Edition of Monopoly features Star Wars characters along with nine tokens (in honor of the nine Star Wars trilogy movies) and is designed for age 8+. There’s also a Baby Yoda edition of Monopoly ($16.38).

Amazon

Whiskey Ice Ball Mold Death Star $33.99 $ Buy Now 1

Add a Death Star to your whiskey! This ice ball mold makes 2.4-inch cubes shaped like the moon-sized spacecraft. The set comes with a bottle opener, a plastic tray and a customized gift bag. Looking for whiskey glasses? Find them here.

Amazon

Oniva On-the-Go Lunch Cooler $34.40 $45.95 25% OFF Buy Now 1

This cooler from Oniva is a great way to keep your lunch, snacks and more cool while you’re on the go. Choose from over a dozen designs including the “Don’t Push My Buttons” Baby Yoda-inspired bag pictured above.

Amazon

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 $20 $ Buy Now 1

From breathtaking visuals to production details, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian takes readers behind the scenes and into the creative process of the first ever live action Star Wars TV series. Explore the epic worlds by way of sketches, concept art and interviews with key cast, crew, and creatives, including executive producer/showrunner/writer Jon Favreau and executive producer/director Dave Filoni. Other books you might enjoy Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie ($133.30) and The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($15.30).

Walmart

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet $55.99 $69.99 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Pre-orders for Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder ($200) sold out already, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add another Lego structure to your collection. The LEGO Star Wars Dark Vader Helmet is for fans of the Dark Sith Lord. It comes with 834 pieces and measures over 8-inches tall. The figure is part of a collection of LEGO Star Wars building kits for adults.

Amazon

R2-D2 Popcorn Maker $99 $ Buy Now 1

If you’re going to binge Star Wars movies, why not do it with popcorn? The R2-D2 Popcorn Maker features a detachable lid that doubles as a bowl. No oil need, this high-powered popper uses hot air to pop 98% of kernels. Make it a set with these Star Wars salt and pepper grinders ($40).

Ruggable

The Rebellion Rug $239 Buy Now 1

Bring Star Wars into your space with The Rebellion Rug from Ruggable. Available in six different sizes, this Star Wars-themed rug features three of the Rebel Alliance’s most iconic starships: the X-wing, the A-wing and the Millennium Falcon. Take 15% off your purchase when you use the code: STARWARS during Ruggable’s May the Fourth sale. Click here for more Star Wars-themed rugs and doormats.