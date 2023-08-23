10 Eras-Inspired Sorority Recruitment Dresses Just in Time for Swiftie Rush Week: Shop Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s officially sorority recruitment season for colleges and universities, which means young women around the country have been taking to TikTok to post all of their RushTok looks. This year, Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has not only influenced concertgoers’ outfit choices, but RushTok as well, with girls dressing up in Eras Tour-inspired outfits.

The fashion trend has gone viral all over TikTok as sororities gear up for “work week,” which takes place the week before formal recruitment and is when members practice everything from small talk, outfit preparation and more, according to Mashable.

To see the trend in action, TikTok user @alabamazta posted a montage video of the sorority members of Zeta Tau Alpha wearing their best Taylor Swift outfits, and it’s garnered almost 240,000 views — and counting!

Whether you’re a potential new member or a current member of a sorority still in need of a trendy, Swift-inspired recruitment dress, we’ve put together a roundup of Eras-inspired dresses to help you channel your inner pop star and prep for rounds. We even included a TikTok viral dress brand that’s taken over RushTok, which you can get a sneak peek of in user @kylie_jung‘s video here.

Keep reading to shop the best sorority recruitment dresses you can wear for formal rounds and beyond.

Reformation

Reformation – Avni Dress $109 $128 15% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Make your debut in this delicate Reformation minidress inspired by the “Teardrops on My Guitar” singer’s first album. It comes with a tiered skirt and ruched top portion topped off with tie straps you can personalize to your liking.

Lulus

Lulus – Get in the Groove Champagne Sequin Fringe Dress $89 Buy Now 1

You’ll be singing “You Belong With Me” the moment you lock eyes with this Fearless-inspired sequin dress. It comes in the signature gold shade Swift sported on tour, and a fringe body you won’t be able to resist twirling in.

Showpo

Showpo – Niana Mini Drape Shoulder Dress $69.95 Buy Now 1

This Showpo mini shoulder dress isn’t just a TikTok favorite, but comes in the perfect Speak Now purple shade that’ll have sparks flying the moment you unbox it.

Nordstrom

BTFL Life – Galiena Satin Wrap Dress $135 Buy Now 1

If you’re a fan of Red, then sporting the fire-y shade is an almost no-brainer, and this satin wrap dress will add an elegant touch to any round you wear it for.

Macy’s

Petal & Pup – Xiomar Dress $69 Buy Now 1

Petal & Pup’s Xiomar Dress is similar to Swift’s 2016 Grammy’s two-piece look, which she debuted on the red carpet. Instead of a two-piece set though, it comes with a color block design featuring a pink top and orange bottom. (Swift’s original look was the reverse.) Outside of rounds, it also makes a great wedding guest dress, so you can rewear it past formal recruitment.

Amazon

Grace Karin Sequin Dress $32.19 $50.99 37% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

There is nothing “Delicate” about this Reputation-like Grace Karin dress, as it comes in a sparkly sequin pattern with a bodycon fit and ruched skirt. Just don’t be surprised when your go-to little black dress gets jealous of how often you wear this one.

SUOLUOS Tulle Puffy Sleeve Dress $54.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Don’t be surprised when you have to tell your cart “You Need to Calm Down” once it gets a peek at this Lover-inspired tulle puffy dress. It features a tie back, puffy sleeves and a dreamy sweetheart neckline topped off with heart patterned fabric.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie – Cap Sleeve Corset Midi Dress $44.99 $110 59% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Folklore just screams cottagecore vibes. and this corset midi dress may have you daydreaming of living in a secluded cabin in the woods. Plus, that midi skirt is ideal for running barefoot through a field of flowers.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie – Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress $170 Buy Now 1

Ditch the flannel and bring a chic touch to your Evermore outfit with the help of Anthropologie’s ruffle-hem dress. It comes in a black-and-white gingham design with a square neckline, and flowy ruffle bottom that’ll make walking or dancing more of a breeze.

Ivy City Co.

Ivy City Co. – Starry Nights Dress $124 Buy Now 1

There’s no “Question…?” you should add this tiered dress to your cart if you plan on channeling the Midnights album. The design comes in a navy blue shade patterned with golden stars, and has a flowy midi-length skirt you can wear practically all year round.

