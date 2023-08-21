SKIMS Sale: From Dresses to Bodysuits, These 8 Pieces Will Be in Constant Rotation

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We have Kim Kardashian to thank for bringing us the comfort and chicness that is SKIMS. While the brand is definitely one to splurge on, there’s nothing more iconic than sporting a soft SKIMS bodysuit or dress while you host a watch party for the latest episode of The Kardashians. Before you scour the Internet for the best SKIMS dupes, make sure you take a peek at the loungewear brand’s sale section.

Right now, SKIMS is offering major discounts on everything from dresses, leggings, bodysuits and more. You can score as much as 50% off bestselling items that are not only reviewer-loved but Kardashian-approved. You’ll also be able to take advantage of free shipping on orders $75+!

We took the work out of scrolling through the sale and found some of the hottest items being slashed for you to stock up on. You’ll want to act fast though as sizes and styles are already selling out — and the last thing you want is to see your No. 1 item sold out.

Keep reading to shop the sale below.

SKIMS

Shine Jersey Long Dress $68 $98 31% off% OFF Buy Now 1

You’ll absolutely shine in this jersey long dress — no, but actually. It’s made from a shiny, stretchy jersey material that’ll form to your body while making you glow when it hits the light just right. Plus, it’s less than $70 and what could be better than that?

SKIMS

Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bra $25 $36 31% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Basics are anything but basic and for $25 you can’t beat stocking up on a classic t-shirt bra. This style comes with underwire for added support and adjustable straps to customize to your liking. And, you’ll likely never want to take it off it’s that soft.

SKIMS

Fits Everybody Slip Dress $43 $62 31% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For those looking to slip into something chic, the Fits Everybody Slip Dress will bring versatility and style. You can wear it alone with a pair of heels for a more sultry look or throw on a pair of tennis sneakers and a denim jacket for an everyday ‘fit. Plus, it features a bold hot pink shade that’s Barbiecore fashion-approved.

SKIMS

Essential Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit $54 $78 31% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re not a fan of constantly retucking your shirt in, then this essential bodysuit will help you obtain smooth lines and style. The design comes with a scoop neckline, five shades on sale to choose from and a thong bottom to prevent any lines from showing.

SKIMS

Chandelier Pant $68 $98 31% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Yes, you can mix comfort and style, and these Chandelier Pants are the proof. The pants come with a ribbed material and mid-rise waist topped off with drawstrings to personalize to your liking. The legs also feature a slight flare, which is perfect for showing off your most unique socks.

SKIMS

Faux Leather Biker Shorts $36 $72 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Elevate your traditional biker shorts with a faux leather pair from SKIMS. They’re made with a pull-on design and feature a hi-rise waist your crop tops will be begging you to pair them with.

SKIMS

Essential Crew Neck Bodysuit $47 $68 31% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Go bold with SKIMS’ neon yellow bodysuit that’ll be a showstopper no matter what you pair it with. You can easily make it casual with a pair of baggy jeans or throw on some trousers for an eye-catching dressy look.

SKIMS

Sleeveless Long Dress $60 $84 29% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Your maxi dresses will be giving you the side-eye once you add this sleeveless dress into your rotation. The body hugging material was created to fit like a second skin, according to the brand while the high neckline provides the perfect opportunity to show off some layered necklaces.

