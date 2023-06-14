SKIMS Alternatives: 6 Similar Pieces You’ll Want to Keep in Constant Rotation

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS has set the bar for style and comfort in the athleisure world. While its latest drop — a cutout style line — is set to come out Thursday (June 15), the brand’s Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress still remains supreme, with some shades so popular they have their own wait list. The brand has garnered such a following it could honestly give Calvin Klein a run for its money.

Not all of us have the $78 to drop on a slip dress — or the patience to wait until a particular shade is back in stock. That’s why we’ve done the digging to find the best SKIMS dupes (such as this TikTok-viral dress for $9) so you can enjoy the style of the beloved brand without burning a hole in your wallet.

No matter what your style or budget is, we’ve found a nice mix of SKIMS-worthy finds that’ll have you sporting styles inspired by the brand — for less.

Check below to shop the original dress and some of our picks.

Skims

Skims Long Slip Dress $78 Buy Now 1

The beloved SKIMS Long Slip Dress is a splurge, but totally worth it as it’s made with modal and spandex materials that’ll hold everything in while accentuating all your curves. It also features a rib-like material and adjustable straps for added comfort.

SKIMS Long Slip Dress Dupes

Amazon

AnotherChill Casual Lounge Slip Long Dress $24.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

This under $25 dollar pick by AnotherChill brings you the similar bodycon design — while avoiding the high total cost at checkout. You can enjoy a pull-on closure and soft 100% polyester material to keep you comfy, whether you’re going on a date or headed to the office.

Amazon

Verdusa Sleeveless Bodycon Maxi Cami Dress $29.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

It’s no secret that most things look better in pink, and the Verdusa Sleeveless Bodycon Maxi Cami Dress is proof. Not only will it help you channel the Barbiecore trend, but the adjustable straps will allow you to customize it to your liking. And if pink isn’t your vibe, there are 22 other colors to choose from.

Amazon

Woxlica Sleeveless Maxi Bodycon Dress $23.90 Buy Now From Amazon 1

You’ll want to keep Woxlica’s maxi dress on constant rotation — especially on summer days exploring cities or lounging outside. The polyester and spandex material (available in more than a dozen different colors) is made to be lightweight and breathable, yet thick enough to avoid sheerness. You can also wear it with everything from sneakers, sandals and high heels — it’s that versatile.

Gap

Gap – Modern Convertible Dress $35.97 $59.95 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Gap’s Modern Convertible Dress is serving you two looks for the price of one. Thanks to the customizable spaghetti straps, you can go from a classic tank look to a criss-cross halter back. It’s also made from a Supima cotton-modal blend for added coziness — and it’s available in multiple colors including black, black stripe, purple lotus and warm brown.

Windsor

Windsor – In Plain Sight Smooth Knit Maxi Dress $38.90 Buy Now 1

Go from day to night in Windsor’s In Plain Sight Smooth Knit Maxi Dress. The multipurpose design allows it to be worn alone or layered under a cardigan, denim jacket or leather jacket. It’s also made from a soft and stretchy modal and spandex material with a mesh lining for additional comfort. The dress is available in three shades of brown, black and sage.

Amazon

Verdusa Long Sleeve Bodycon Maxi Dress $39.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Snag Verdusa’s Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress, which you can sport as the weather cools down. It comes in 11 shades including this dusty blue, as well as hot pink, burnt red and neutral colors such as black and gray.