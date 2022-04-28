The 6 Best Shoes for Travel

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finding the perfect travel shoes comes with its own set of challenges, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Having too many options can be just as overwhelming as not having enough options, but when looking for the right travel shoe, your decision should be based on what kind of traveling you’ll be doing (in a car, plane, train, bus or maybe even walking), how long you plan to wear the shoes and how much you can afford to spend.

To help you get started, we rounded up six of the most comfortable and durable shoes that will keep your feet and soles protected for a comfortable travel experience. The shoe roster was selected based on customer reviews and personal use. See the list below, and for more recommendations, be sure to read our roundup of the best places to buy Converse Chuck Taylors online and the best backpacks for travel.

Pharrell Williams Adidas Ultra Boost $100 $180 44% OFF Buy Now 1

Adidas Ultraboost are comfortable and durable shoes that you can wear on a plane, train or automobile. Adidas debuted the Ultraboost in 2015 and they’re already legendary. Ultraboost shoes have a soft knit upper that offers ventilation for your feet and a comfortable midsole making it easy to wear them for hours at a time. Ultraboost are available in a range of colors and iterations including the Pharrell Williams Ultra Boost DNA Shoes pictured above and the UltraBoost 4.0 ($190).

Vans Ultrarange EXO $95 Buy Now 1

From versatility to comfort, Vans Ultrarange gets it right. The Ultrarange EXO is made with durable textile and synthetic uppers. The shoe provides built-in support across the toes and medial sidewall, and a heel lock for a secure fit. Also featured: a co-molded UltraCush midsole, updated RapidWeld detailing, a lightweight, die-cut rubber outsole and a breathable Old Skool-inspired upper. The classic Old Skool Vans are also good for travel and they’re only $65.

Puma Better Foam Adore Running Shoe $69.99 Buy Now 1

Puma’s Better Foam Adore Running Shoe is a sleek and sustainable sneaker. The shoes are made with lightweight eco-friendly materials, the insole is made up of 20% recycled foam and the mesh top layer is 100% recycled. You can find the Better Foam Adore shoe at Puma.com and major retailers like Amazon, Macy’s and WSS.

Women's Nike Air Max Plus $135.97 $170 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Nike is another safe choice for travel shoes. The Nike Air Presto, Nike Air Dunk Lows and Nike Airmax Plus pictured above are a few of the more comfortable Nikes that are good for traveling.

Cole Haan GrandPrø Rally Canvas Court Sneaker $75 Buy Now 1

Whether you’re headed on an excursion or kicking back, the GrandPrø Rally Canvas Court Sneakers from Cole Haan get the job done. These lightweight shoes have an organic canvas upper and cushioned Groundfoam footbed, and they’re easy to slip on and off (which will come in handy if you have to take your shoes off to go through airport security). If you’re looking for an eco-friendly pair, the Generation ZERØGRAND II ($130) is the brand’s first sustainable sneaker and features a FlowerFoam sole made from dandelions.

Blundstone Original Series Chelsea Boot $199.95 Buy Now 1

These boots were made for walking! If you want something more formal than a sneaker, Blundstone can withstand long-wear activities such as traveling. With an exceptional cushioning and a rubber grip on the sole to take on different kinds of weather, these shoes get high marks on the scale of versatility. They’re available in men’s and women’s sizes and made from premium, water-resistant suede with leather and synthetic lining.