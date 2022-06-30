6 Best-Selling Beauty & Grooming Products to Buy for Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The summer can do a number on the skin, so it’s good to stay prepared with products to protect, soothe and moisturize your skin.

We tend to sweat more during the summer, which can lead to dehydration and dry skin, and with the hot weather in full swing, there are probably a few beauty and grooming essentials that you have been meaning to buy. To help you out, we’ve rounded up a handful of best-selling beauty and grooming products to shop this summer. See the list below.

For more product recommendations, be sure to read our list of sales to shop for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Amazon

TruRemedy Tea Tree Oil Balm $19.99 Buy Now 1

The “game changer.” This tea tree oil balm from TruRemedy Naturals is designed to sooth dry, itchy, and inflamed skin — which comes in handy during the summer months. TruRemedy’s premium body balm works for multiple skin types and conditions including eczema, ringworms, jock itch, and athletes foot. The balm contains tea tree oil, eucalyptus, lavender, Omega 3,6,7,9, along with Vitamin E and C to help skin repair itself and reduce itchiness.

Fenty Skin

Cookies 'N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Mask $32 Buy Now 1

Fenty Skin’s Cookies ‘N Clean facial mask is designed to detox pores without stripping the skin of moisture. The mask features whipped clay and charcoal to deep clean pores and leave your skin creamy soft.

Walmart

Bump Patrol Maximum Strength Shaving Lotion, 2 Pck $8.97 Buy Now 1

Need to get rid of razor bumps? Bump Patrol is formulated to provide a smooth shave with ingredients that include witch hazel, chamomile flower, green tea extract, and lavender oil.

Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $7.97 Buy Now 1

Turn back the clock with Maybelline’s Instant Age Renewal Stick. This top-selling concealer stick is available in over a dozen different shades.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty 6-Piece Summer Glow Sample $free with purchase of $60 or more $ Buy Now 1

Get a free 6-piece Summer Glow Sample kit when you spend $60 or more at Ulta Beauty (they’re having a summer sale right now, so you should be able to find lots of discounted items). The sample set includes: Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer (sample), e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Bronzer in Tan Lines (full size), Jaclyn Cosmetics Accent Light Highlighter in Iced (mini), Juvia’s Place The Royalty Glow Loose Highlighter in Champagne Gold (full size), NARS Bronzing Powder deluxe (sample), Ulta Mineral Blush in Peony (full size).

Amazon

Banana Boat SPF 30 Sunscreen, 2 Pck $12.47 Buy Now 1

Don’t forget your sunscreen! Sun protection is especially important during the summer. The set pictured above includes two, 6-ounce bottles of Banana Boat SPF 30 sunscreen.