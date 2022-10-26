The 7 Best Scented Candles: Pumpkin Spice & Other Fall Fragrances to Make Any Room Feel Cozy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From coffee to candles, pumpkin is arguably the most popular scent for fall. And it’s not just about the fragrance. Pumpkin-scented candles have a way of making the room feel cozier.

Candles never go out of season, but with the holidays right around the corner, and Black Friday deals already in motion, now might be the perfect time to shop for scented candles.

What’s not to love about scented candles? They smell good and look nice, plus they’re great for white elephant gifts, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

In honor of National Pumpkin Day, we rounded up a collection of pumpkin-scented candles to shop for fall, along with a few other delicious scents, including banana bread, apple, cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, and buttered maple syrup. See the list below.

Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle

A pumpkin spice latte in a jar! The Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle blends notes of kabocha pumpkin, fluffy vanilla marshmallow, whipped coconut créma, and cinnamon spiced brûlée. This gorgeous candle is available at major retailers such as Nordstrom, Sephora, and Amazon. You might also like the Homesick Pumpkin Picking Candle ($28.50).

Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle

Nest’s Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle captures the “cozy autumn ambiance” with blends of pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon. For a cheaper option, try the Better Homes & Garden’s Pumpkin Scented Candle ($10).

Pumpkin Banana Scone Candle

“Scent form heaven.” The Pumpkin Banana Scone Candle from Yankee Candle is inspired by the smell of pumpkin banana bread, with a “drizzle of vanilla glaze and a dash of cinnamon.” The candle contains top notes of cinnamon sugar, gingersnap, apple spice, nutmeg, banana, baked pumpkin, buttercream, cashew milk, vanilla, malt, clove, and coconut milk.

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle No. 17 | Scented Soy Wax Candle for Home | 9oz Amber Jar, 40 Hour Burn Time, Made in The USA (Hello Fall)

Sweet Water Décor’s Hello Fall Candle is perfect for the season! The candle features notes of hot cider, cinnamon, cloves, apple and nutmeg.

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Autumn Harvest – Additional Scents and Sizes – 100% Cotton Lead-Free Wick - Luxury Air Freshening Jar Candles - Perfect Home Decor – 12oz

If you search scented candles on TikTok, Sand + Fog will land on the list. Perfectly scented for fall, the Autumn Harvest Candles features clove and cinnamon leaf top notes; cinnamon, hay and wood middle notes, and vanilla bean base notes.

Crossroads Buttered Maple Syrup® Scented 2-Wick Candle, 26 Ounce

Maple is another great scent for fall and winter. The Crossroads Buttered Maples Syrup Candle burns for 120 to 140 hours and features a blend of sugary maple syrup and warm butter.

Nest Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean Candle, 8 Oz.

A scent that will carry your from one season to another, the Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean Candle channels the rich aromas that remind us of the holiday season. Notes of crystallized ginger, cinnamon, and vanilla bean make up this irresistible fragrance.