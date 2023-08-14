Samsung’s Curved Monitor ‘Brings Videos to Life’ & Is Currently 32% Off on Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you work from home and/or are an avid gamer, the tech you use can impact how you get your work done. New tech isn’t cheap though, and you don’t always have a spare $200 to drop on a new computer monitor or laptop. Thankfully, there’s an Amazon deal on a new Samsung monitor you’ll want to race over to. The Samsung Curved Monitor is currently 32% off marking it down to $149.99 (regularly $219.99).

Unlike traditional computer monitors, this curved design will help give you a wider view of graphics using a panoramic screen design. Gamers can enjoy a more immersive experience as the screen aims to curve around you. One reviewer even went as far as to say the digital display “brings videos to life” it’s so crisp.

Keep reading to shop the Samsung monitor deal below.

Amazon

Samsung Curved Computer Monitor $149.99 $219.99 32% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Save 32% on the Samsung Curved Computer Monitor and enjoy features such as a 27-inch screen that provides a panoramic view. It comes with “eye saver mode,” which will help reduce blue light emission and is made with a 3000:1 contrast ratio to bring you deep black and bright white shades when relevant. Looking to save energy? The model includes energy-saving mode to reduce how much output you’re using in a sitting.

Amazon has also given it a 4.6-star rating with over 15,000 shoppers rating it five-stars. One shopper has even described their gaming experience as “immaculate” since incorporating it into their computer setup as the video display is that good.

