Run, Don’t Walk to This Deal! Get These ‘Super Comfy’ Under Armour Running Shorts On Sale for $11

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A deal that you’ll want to run and grab: Under Armor’s bestselling running shorts are on sale starting as low as $11.25 in select colors at Amazon and the Under Armor website.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Under Armour’s Women’s Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts usually retail for $25, but you can find them for more than 50% off at Amazon, in sizes XS to 3X and in over a dozen different colors including black, white, blue, lime green and multi-colored styles such as black and rebel pink, royal blue and black, and white and varsity blue.

Lightweight, comfortable and durable, the running shorts are made from woven fabric with breathable mesh panels to keep you cool, moisture wicking that absorbs sweat and dries fast, and a built-in brief for extra coverage. They also have a soft knit waistband and internal draw string.

Under Armour

Under Armour womens Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts , (468) Sonar Blue / Orange Blast / Reflective , Small $11.25 $25.00 55% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The only drawback? No pockets. But not to worry, you can use a running backpack or fanny pack to keep your phone, wallet and other personal belongings safe and secure during your run.

These Under Armour shorts have earned an average rating of 4.1 out of five stars with over 800 comments on the Under Armor site and hundreds of reviews on Google and Amazon.

They’re “so soft” and “fit great,” according to one of the many reviews raving about how comfortable the shorts are. “Great to throw on for a workout or just on a hot summer day,” notes an Amazon review posted earlier this month.

Another Amazon shopper added, “I was able to snag a few colors for about 10 bucks each and I just got the first pair in. They fit well, super comfortable. Definitely breathable, the [built-in] undies are comfortable.”

Under Armour Womens Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts , Black (001)/Black , Medium $13.97 $25.00 44% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

“These shorts are super comfortable,” one shopper wrote on the UA website. “I [one] hundred percent recommend there’s only one downside and that’s if they have no pockets but that doesn’t bother me or people who wear hoodies all the time.”

Another satisfied customer wrote, “I was hesitant to order these online because I wasn’t sure of my size or how they would fit. I’m pretty picky about shorts, liking them to be loose, but stay on, comfy, but flattering (especially for my mama pooch). These turned out to be my new favorite shorts. Really comfortable (even the liner inside!) and definitely flattering. Already ordered a second pair!”

For more product recommendations check out these eco-friendly leggings made out of recycled water bottles and the best workout gear to kickstart your fitness program.