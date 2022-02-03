The Best Puffer Coats & Parkas to Wear for Winter

Selena Gomez is seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in the Upper West Side on Jan. 24, 2022 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Baby, it’s cold outside. No seriously, it’s freezing.

There are six weeks of winter left and if you’ve found yourself braving the chilly elements without the proper gear, you’ve come to the right place.

Puff coats and parkas have been a staple in winter wear for decades and they won’t be going out of style anytime soon. To help you find the perfect puffer or parka for your budget and weather needs, we put together a curated list of the best coats that you can purchase online. This affordable roundup features women’s and men’s coats, long puffer coats, short puffer coats, oversized puffer coats and more.

Below, find a list of the best puff coats and puffer jackets for any budget.

Columbia is a trusted brand for warm and comfortable coats. The Puffect is a versatile full-zip funnel-neck jacket that is designed to take on cold weather with style and comfort. It’s made from water-resistant fabric and synthetic down insulation to lock in warmth and there’s an extended collar to shield your neck from cold air. The Puffect is available in yellow, purple, gray, white and black.

Buy: $75 at Amazon.com.

You probably wouldn’t expect to get a great coat for just $25, but anything is possible when you know where to look. Jennifer Lopez and Lil Nas X are a couple of celebs who have rocked the white puffer look, and if you’ve been wanting to hop on the trend (without blowing your budget), the Big Chill Women’s Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat is a must. It features a comfortable plush collar and a hood for added coverage. The waterproof coat comes in multiple colors and sizes including plus size options.

Buy: $24.88 at Walmart.com.

If you’re looking for something simple and affordable, this long puffer coat from Creatmo is on sale at Amazon for $65.99 (regular $74.97). The zipper coat is lined features a faux-fur hood and a high collar. It’s available in six colors including blue, white, black and purple.

Buy: $57.99 at Amazon.com.

Similar to a brown puffer worn by Tyler the Creator, Uniqulo’s Ultra-Light Down Jacket is a stylish but functional jacket that’s great for layering. You can also wear it solo but it’ll probably due better in cold vs. frigid, weather. This durable and water-repellant down jacket — available in men’s and women’s sizes — features a stand-up collar, three-dimensional gusset material under the armpit making it easier to move your arms around. The Ultra-Light Down Jacket is available in sizes ranging from XXS-3XL and you can get it in multiple colors including gray, black, blue and tan (pictured).

Buy: $69.90 at Uniqlo.com.

Rihanna is the queen of puffer coats, parkas and everything fabulous. The mom-to-be has been photographed in a fire-engine red Balenciaga Parka ($3,290). If you’re looking for more affordable options, check out Boohoo’s hooded Luxe Mountaineering Parka Coat ($44) pictured above; this ‘90s Sport Puffer from Urban Outfitters ($60) or an Eddie Bauer Parka which is on sale at Kohl’s for $124.99 (regular $249.99). If you have more room in your budget, try the Woolrich Artic Parka ($455).

Buy: $44 at Boohoo.com.

Looking for a short puffer? This cute coat is lightweight, comfortable and warm. The jacket comes in sizes ranging from S-XXL and you have the option of buying it in blue, brown, plaid, black or coral.

Buy: $65.99 at OldNavy.com.

We can’t talk puffer coats without mentioning, The North Face. The company started out a store for climbing equipment but has expanded into a top choice for coats and jackets. The North Face Nuptse jacket was introduced in 1996 and while the design hasn’t changed much over the years, the materials have. The new installment of Retro Nuptse jackets are made with recycled fabrics. The jackets feature water-resistant ripstop fabric and oversized baffles to ensure added warmth. The Nuptse is available in several different colors, sizes and designs (long and short) which includes men’s, women’s and kid’s jackets.

Buy: $280 at TheNorthFace.com.

According to multiple customer reviews, this knee-length coat is comfy and extremely warm. The coat is filled with cotton down padding and it’s currently on sale for $78 (regular $90).

Buy: $78 at TheCommense.com.

This Adidas Original Hooded Puffer (like the one worn by Rosé from Black Pink) was constructed from recycled polyester with signature trefoil branding on the chest featuring with three stripes. The jacket has side pockets and cuffed sleeves. These fashionable jackets are available at Adidas and other retailers such as ASOS and Luisa ViRoma.

Buy: $90 at Adidas.com.

This oversized puffer from Asos has all the necessary bells and whistles to keep your warm and cozy. Made from recycled polyester and other renewed materials, the jacket features a wool lining, a high neck (which is great when you don’t have a scarf handy), zip fastening, side pockets and a detachable hood. You also might like this short oversized recycled puffer ($95) from the same brand.

Buy: $62.45 at ASOS.com.

Selena Gomez looked extra cozy while walking around in a UGG Catherina padded coat. Constructed from smooth woven fabric, this black and white marble, high collar jacket is water resistant and padded for extra warmth. The jacket also has pockets and it’s on sale for $280 (regular $350).

Buy: $280 at ASOS.com.

Canada Goose makes some of the best puffers and parkas on the market. If you can afford to splurge, the Victoria Parka is one of the brand’s top sellers and a definite investment in your winter wear. The Victoria Parka is available in red, navy, black, limestone and other colors.

Buy: $950 at CanadaGoose.com.