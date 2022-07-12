From Adidas to Reebok, These Are the Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and we’ve rounded up some of the best music and entertainment deals here. But aside from electronics, there are also a number of Prime Day sneaker deals to be had with discounts of up to 70% off top brands like Reebok, Nike, Adidas, Converse, Puma, New Balance and Under Armour.

In addition to Amazon’s Prime Day sneaker deals, there are also a ton of Prime Day fashion deals available online. We spotted discounts on name brand watches, summer apparel, suits and more here.

Over in shoes and accessories, find great Prime Day deals on shoes and bags, with brands like Aldo, Sperry, Keen and Taylor Swift-fave Keds, discounted here. Looking for more lifestyle kicks or performance footwear? Here are some of the best Prime Day sneaker sales to shop.

1. New Balance

Stars like Jack Harlow and Jaden Smith are fans of the retro styling of New Balance sneakers. Right now, Amazon’s New Balance Prime Day sale has shoes upwards of 40% off online. Men’s shoes start at just $23, while women’s footwear, like the best-selling Fresh Foam Roav, start at just $36.22.

New Balance Men's 574 V2 Iconic Sneaker $from $41.19 Buy Now 1

The New Balance Men’s 572 V2 Iconic Sneakers offer up a retro ‘80s vibe with modern design elements that will look great with your summer wardrobe. These sneakers are available in seven different colors including blue, white and red but sizes and quantities vary.

Amazon is an official New Balance retailer online, so all of these Prime Day sneaker deals are legitimate. The shoes and apparel are also eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which lets you try on everything with free returns and exchanges for up to seven days. See all the New Balance Prime Day deals here.

2. Adidas

Artists like Pharrell have long collaborated with Adidas, citing the athletic brand’s long-time legacy in sports, and their commitment to fresh, innovative style. Amazon’s Prime Day sneaker sale has Adidas shoes from $18, plus a ton of clothing, gear, bags and accessories marked down as well. Adidas golf shoes are part of a Prime Day sale, with this top-rated pair starting at just $25. Even the iconic Adidas tracksuits are on sale, starting at just $30. See all the Adidas Prime Day deals here.

Adidas Men's Adilette Comfort Slides Sandal (black and white) $from $16.82 Buy Now 1

Need a pair of slides for summer? The Adidas Adilette Slides are probably one of the most recognizable slip-on shoes that you can buy for an affordable price. They’re usually not more than $20-$25 and even cheaper for Prime Day at $16 in the black and white, three stripe design, but they range from $10 in up in other colors.

3. Nike

Nike is no stranger to Prime Day and this year, the brand is offering deals on sneakers, slides, workout gear, bags and more. We spotted shoes starting at $35 and fitness gear from $15. Sizes and styles available for men, women and kids. Looking for grail-worthy kicks? Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score those hard-to-find, collectible sneakers, like the Nike Vapormax “Off White.” Yes, Amazon has those too and while they’re no longer on discount they are selling out fast. See all the Nike Prime day deals here.

Nike Men's Court Legacy Gymnastics Shoe $69.59 $79.99 13% OFF Buy Now 1

Looking for a cloth sneaker? This Nike gymnastics shoe features a fabric upper and rubber sole with a minimalist design. They’re stylish, but probably not great for walking on hard surfaces for long periods of time, so if you need more support add a pair of shoe pads to your shopping cart.

4. Puma

Puma’s Prime Day sale includes select styles from the brand’s collaborations with Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne and Lauren London, plus styles seen on artists like The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. Women’s tops start at $10, and sneakers start at around $30, while men’s sneakers start at just $21.

Puma Women's California Sneaker $70 $80 13% OFF Buy Now 1

There’s nothing like a classic! The Women’s Puma California sneaker comes in over a dozen different colors but the price varies, depending on which design you choose. The low-top, white sneakers featured above are made from 100% leather and on sale for $70.See all the Puma Prime Day deals here.

5. Under Armour

Under Armour’s Prime Day sale has tops, pants, shoes, bags and accessories for up to 30% off. The Prime Day sale includes Under Armour golf accessories and apparel, plus cross-training and fitness gear, sneakers and more. See all the Under Armour Prime day deals here.

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe $41.57 $70 41% OFF Buy Now 1

Looking for a budget-friendly running shoe? Under Armour’s Assert 9 running shoe may not be the most stylish shoe around, but it’s certainly durable — and 61% off for Prime Day, making it one of the most affordable selections on our list. The Assert 9’s are available in 16 different colors.

6. Reebok

Reebok’s Amazon store is offering up to 79% off select shoes during Prime Day. The sale includes the Reebok National Geographic Floatride Energy 3 Adventure shoes ($60.40), the men’s Hi2 sneaker in black ($42.43) or white ($34.99).

Reebok Men's Classic Harman Run Sneaker $13.64 $65 79% OFF Buy Now 1

The cheapest among the bunch are these men’s classic Harman Run Sneakers from Reebok, which are on sale for just $13.64. With a comfortable and sturdy design, these stylish, low-cut trainers feature a die-cut EVA midsole providing lasting support to keep you moving comfortably all day long.