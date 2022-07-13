All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Last chance to cash in on Prime Day! You still have until midnight on Thursday (July 13) to access some of the year’s deepest discounts on millions of items — clothing, shoes, TVs, Amazon devices, fans, speakers, smart phones, beauty products, movies, books, toys, air fryers, mattresses, headphones, furniture, appliances, luggage, air conditioners, outdoor gear, video games — you name it.

Samsung, Apple, Casper, iRobot, SharkNinja, Amazon Essentials, Beats, Casper, Apple, ELEMIS, Sony, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, SharkNinja, Black + Decker, KitchenAid, Cuisinart and Keruig are some of the brand participating in Prime Day.

Additionally, Prime members can get a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music during Prime Day and Prime Video channels like Starz, Showtime, Discovery+ and Paramount+ are just $0.99 a month for up to two months. And if you’d like to explore new terrain without leaving home, Amazon’s virtual experiences are up to 60% off during Prime Day.

Prime Day is perfect for saving on big-ticket items and stocking up on household essentials like paper towels, toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, toothbrushes, food, vitamins, and pet supplies.

With so many potential savings, Prime Day can be exciting, and maybe even overwhelming. To make the process easier, we’ve put together a list of over a dozen trending beauty deals, fashion markdowns, deep discounts on headphones, portable speakers and everyday essentials that you have been meaning to buy.

Keep reading to find a roundup of the best Prime Day deals under $50. We’ll be updating this story as more great deals become available, so be sure to check back for additional sales to shop!

Neutrogena Hdryo Boost Facial Cleansing Gel $10.87 (when you apply $20 instant coupon) $30.87 Buy Now 1

This set includes three, 6-ounce bottles of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel designed to boost hydration for soft, supple skin. Save an extra $20 when you apply the instant coupon at checkout.

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer (SP 50) $31.50 $47 33% OFF Buy Now 1

Image Skincare’s Prevention+ moisturizer can be applied every morning to provide broad-spectrum, SP5 50 UVA/UVB protection. The manufacturer recommends re-applying every two hours when exposed to the sun.

Confu Portable Ionic Blow Dryer $39.10 $48.19 19% OFF Buy Now 1

This awesome little blow dryer is designed to dry your hair faster, while protecting your follicles from heat damage. Suitable for all hair types, the Confu Portable Ionic Blow Dryer is equipped with a magnetic nozzle, three heat settings, a wind adjustment button, a concentrator nozzle for styling, and a diffuser. And according to one Amazon reviewer, this blow dryer is “Better than a Dyson.”

Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads $9.99 $415.99 98% OFF Buy Now 1

Make your beauty routine more eco-friendly with these reusable makeup pads! The pads are made from organic cotton and natural bamboo.

Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $9.99 $14.00 29% OFF Buy Now 1

Stocking up on T-shirts? These crewneck tees from Goodthreads are on sale for $10 during Prime Day.

Bentgo Stackable Bento Lunch Box $11.99 $29.99 60% OFF Buy Now 1

Taking lunch to work? Pack your meals in a stackable bento lunch from Bentgo. The top container has two compartment that hold 3/4 cups each, while the bottom container holds 2 cups. This stackable lunch box comes in multiple colors including several shades of green, blue, purple, blush marble and grey.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds $19.40 $25.99 25% OFF Buy Now 1

These Skullcandy earbuds provides up to 12 hours of listening time, plus they’re sweat and water resistant.

Juusmart iPhone Fast Charger $7.99 $9.99 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Need an iPhone charger? Get a double pack of iPhone charging cables (6 feet each) for $8, while supplies last.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) $17.99 $22 18% OFF Buy Now 1

Stream Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and more with this 3rd generation Echo Dot, currently on sale for just $18.

Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit $23.09 $34.99 34% OFF Buy Now 1

It’s officially swimsuit season! This one-piece swimsuit from Cupshe is a best-seller on Amazon and it comes in multiple colors (black, green, yellow and blue) and sizes ranging from XS-XXL.

LXYBIN Stadium Approved Clear Crossbody Bag $7 $16.99 59% OFF Buy Now 1

Heading to a concert? Don’t forget your stadium approved, crossbody bag! This clear purse has an adjustable strap and measures 5.5-inches x 8.5-inches (1-inch depth).

Goodthreads Men's Sleeveless Printed Shirt $17.50 $25 30% OFF Buy Now 1

Floral shirts are great for summer. This sleeveless printed shirt from Goodthreads is available in 26 different patterns and sizes ranging from XS-3X Large.

Lement KN95 Face Mask, 50 Pck $9.99 $15.99 38% OFF Buy Now 1

Need new face masks? Get a 50 pack of KN95 masks for just $10 during Prime Day.

Clorox Wipes, 3 Pck $9.23 $15.05 39% OFF Buy Now 1

Another useful item worth stocking up on: Clorox Wipes. This triple pack comes with 75 wipes per package, and it’s on sale for less than $10.

Serta Hypoallergenic Stain Resistant Sheet Set $17.32 $35.99 52% OFF Buy Now 1

This Serta sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillow case. The set is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes and in 13 different colors including white, black, red, turquoise, light blue, khaki, grey, purple and blush pink.

HHJ Phone Mount for Car $9.87 $19.99 51% OFF Buy Now 1

A car mount comes in handy for long and short commutes and it’s an easy way to go hands-free. The HHJ phone mount fits Samsung, iPhone and Google Pixel phones.

Dell Pro Laptop Backpack $20 $39.99 50% OFF Buy Now 1

Keep your laptop, tablet and more secure in this durable, Dell Pro Laptop Backpack. It features adjustable straps, front and top zipper closures and can fit a 15-inch laptop.