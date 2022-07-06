The 14 Best Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online sales of the year, but there are plenty of other alternative sales to shop as well. Although Prime Day starts July 13, several retailers are offering competing sales, some of which run throughout the summer.

For bargain hunters who have been waiting all year to score deep discounts on essentials — and maybe even a few items worth splurging on — we’ve collected a list of some of the better Prime Day alternatives floating online. We’ll be updating this story throughout the next week, so be sure to check back for additional deals and promos.

Target: From 7/11-7/13, customers can shop Target Deal Days and enjoy three consecutive days of online-only savings on thousands of items, including electronics, beauty, home, apparel, toys, food and beverage. Find more Target deals like 25% off bedding, storage, furniture and more.

Zara: Save up to 70% off during Zara’s summer sales. Find major markdowns like these flared skinny jeggings and skinny vintage jeans, which are both on sale for $12.99, or these $17.99 boyfriend jeans.

Nordstrom: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale launches July 15 with mega savings on tons of items. Nordstrom members received early access to preview exclusive deals.

Walmart: Hot Summer Savings! Walmart is offering rollbacks on thousands of items in tech, home improvement, fashion, toys, pets supplies, photos, food and other great deal. By the way, if you’re shopping for a great TV deal, this TCL 65” Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR TV is on sale for $398.99 (regular $799.99).

Kohl’s: Save up to 25% off and an extra 25% off must-haves with code: YOUR25 (the additional 25% off deal ends on July 6). Kohl’s is offering great deals on swim trunks starting at $14.99 and an extra 50% off all clearance items in store and online.

Best Buy: Looking for back-to-school deals? Find them at Best Buy! Save to $200 on this Lenovo 16-inch Laptop or this Unagi Electric Scooter ($589.99), save $125 on this Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk ($219.99) and $20 on these JBL earbuds ($79.99). Shop additional Best Buy deals here.

Coach Outlet: Up to 70% off + an extra 15% off through 7/7. Meanwhile, over at Coach, shoppers can save 50% off all styles. No promo code needed.

Dell: Save up to 45% off during Dell’s Black Friday in July sale.

Net-a-Porter: Save up to 70% off clothing, jewelry, bags, accessories, shoes, beauty products and more. Net-a-Porter is know for its luxury goods but you can find a lot of essential items for less than $25 such as these Adidas by Stella McCartney Socks ($10.50), or these Nike leggings ($18) and great beauty deals like this NARS light reflecting loose setting powder which is discounted to $11.10 and $14 sheer glow foundation.

Neiman Marcus: Up to 65% off select designer sales including men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry and shoes.

Macy’s: Black Friday in July specials are here! Save up to 50% off handbags and wallets, up to 70% off fine jewelry, 50% off watches, 60% off women’s swimwear, 25% off beauty, fragrances and select toys from Barbie, Fisher Price and more; 40-50% off underwear socks and loungewear, 60-65% off luggage, dresses starting at $39.99 and lots more. Take an extra 10% off select sale and clearance items with code: JULY (offers end 7/11.) Click here for additional details.

Farfetch: Get up to 50% off select items and an additional 15% off for a limited time.

Sephora: Shop and save on must-have beauty items including makeup, skincare and hair care products. Enjoy beauty deals under $20 and free shipping on all order with code: FREESHIP. Find additional makeup and beauty deals at Ulta.

Saks 5th Avenue: Designer sale up to 70% off brands like Tory Burch, Alexander McQueen, Common Projects, MCM, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Theory and more.

Looking for more deals? We dug up some of the deepest discounts available at the retailers listed above. Below, find a handful of discounted clothing starting at just $4.50. For more summery recommendations, be sure to read our list of best bikinis under $35 and comfortable slides to rock for summer.

