The Best Pride Merch Available on Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pride Month ends next week, but love is love all year long! For those attending New York City Pride on Friday (June 24) and other Pride celebrations, we collected a list of rainbow T-shirts, fans, flags, shoes, face masks and other merch that you can buy on Amazon in honor of Pride Month. (By the way: Amazon Prime members get free shipping on millions of items. Click here to start your free 30-day trail to Amazon Prime.)

Looking for a queer-owned beverage to support? Check out Say Gay Rosé. The Asian-owned and queer-owned wine brand features a sugar-free, dry, sparkling canned rosé that’s perfect for summer and available at Drizly, Total Wine and SayGayRose.com. A portion of Say Gay Rosé sales supports LGBTQ charities in cities where the brand is sold.

Keep reading for a list of Pride merch that we found on Amazon. The items listed can also be purchased as a gift for Pride. And did we mention that everything is under $40?

Happy Pride Month!

Love Wins T-Shirt $13.07

Love wins! This rainbow tee is available in men’s and women’s sizes ranging from small to 3XL. Choose from a 10 different colors including black, red, purple and blue.

Human Rainbow T-Shirt $14.99

This “Human” tee with rainbow text comes in various colors including black, blue and gray. Other Pride shirts you might like are the Gay Pride Science Is Real tee ($19.99) and the Purride Rainbow T-Shirt ($20.99).

Staont Rainbow Flag $5.95 $6.85 13% OFF

Put your flags up! This rainbow flag measures 3 x 5 feet, making it large enough to wrap around yourself and wear as a cape. If you’d rather use it more traditionally, the double-printed flag is designed to hang by itself or slip into a flag pole. Click here for handheld Pride flags.

Starqueen Unisex Adult Pride Canvas Shoes $40

These Canvas sneakers feature a rainbow heart on one side and “Pride” on the other side. The lightweight, lace-up sneakers are available in black or white and in unisex sizes ranging from 5-9.

Balasami Metallic Rainbow Bikini $24.99

It’s bikini season! Show your pride in this rainbow metallic triangle bikini. This festive two-piece is available in sizes S-XL. Want rainbow swim trunks instead? Click here.

Nanafast Titanium Stainless Steel Rainbow Bracelet $8.49

Add a little Pride to your wrist with this cute bracelet. The budget-friendly jewelry piece has a stainless-steel magnetic clasp that makes it easy to put on and take off.

Bedbay Rainbow Rainbow Flag Throw Blanket $25.99

Snuggle up with this rainbow throw blanket, available for a twin, queen or king-size bed. Soft, breathable and lightweight, this premium microfiber blanket features vibrant colors and warm flannel, plus it’s easy to store or pack up and carry around.

Giavuwn Embroidered Pride Hat, 2 Pack $36.99

These rainbow baseball caps are perfect for couples! The cotton baseball caps feature an embroidered rainbow heart on the front and a metal buckle closure in the back to adjust the size. The baseball caps come with matching rainbow bracelets.

Home Tune Rainbow Tumbler with Straw $11.99

Thirsty? Drink your favorite ice coffee and more in this glittery rainbow tumbler with an attached straw. The 21 oz. tumbler is double-walled to keep beverages cold or hot for a longer time.

OMyTea Rainbow Fan $15.99

Practical and affordable, this rainbow fan is perfect for Pride celebrations! It adds a little extra drama to any look, and it’ll keep you cool when it’s hot. According to the seller, this rainbow fan is 100% handmade with “high quality fabric and bamboo.”

Spacelab Rainbow Heart Sunglasses $14.99

These stylish shades feature rainbow colored lenses and a glittery frame, complete with UV protective an impact resistant lenses. Find more rainbow colored shades here.

Montagnes Rainbow Mask, 2 Pck $13.99

The pandemic isn’t over yet. If you’re still masking up, why not make it festive with a Pride face mask? The design pictured above feature the word “Love” written in white cursive with a rainbow heart and “Love Is Love” in rainbow script.