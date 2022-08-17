TikTok Is Obsessed With These Press-On Nails: Where to Buy Them for Just $7

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Keeping your nails done can be expensive, but if you’re short on cash, it might be time to take matters into your own hands (literally).

The hashtags “best press on nails” and “press-on nails” have racked up a combined 4 billion views on TikTok, and there’s one brand that keeps popping up in searches and videos. KISS press-on nails have received nearly 5 millions TikTok views, while the popular KISS imPRESS press-on nails have racked up over 367,000 views on the social media platform.

When it comes to nails, KISS is a name you can trust. The brand was founded in 1989 and has become a leading, global supplier of artificial nails, press-on nail manicure kits and more.

Affordable and long-lasting, these stylish false nails are available in tons of different colors and designs including the So French manicure set pictured below, which you can get for just $7 at Amazon. The set includes 30 nails, a nail file, a prep pad and wooden cuticle stick.

Amazon

KISS Impress Press-On Nails $6.97 $18.99 63% OFF Buy Now 1

No chipping, no smudging and no glue needed! Kiss press-on nails are made with a patented adhesive to hold them in place, but you can always buy nail glue for extra bonding.

KISS imPRESS nails are “surprisingly amazing,” according to one satisfied customer. “They feel sturdy and really well adhered onto my nails, even without using glue,” the reviewer wrote on Amazon. “I was really rough with my hands and they stayed on! I had them on for a week, but it definitely could’ve lasted longer.”

“Love these nails,” reads another customer review. “So easy to put on, they last weeks, so much cheaper than going to a nail place and I always get compliments. Perfect for someone that doesn’t have time for [self-care].”

Whether you prefer square, coffin, oval, almond, short, long, medium, matte, glossy or gel finishes, imPRESS nails have you covered. Find the perfect designs for everyday wear or a set to sport at a wedding, birthday and other events, including seasonal designs like these Summer Glow press-on nails ($8.99) or Halloween-inspired options like the Boo-Yah, Hey Boo-Tiful, Witchful Thinking and Scary Skeletons imPRESS nails, all of which will look great during Spooky Season and retail for $9.49 at Ulta Beauty.

KISS imPRESS press-on nails are available at Amazon and Ulta Beauty, in addition to other major retailers including CVS, Target, Walmart and imPRESSmanicure.com.