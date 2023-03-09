This Drugstore Powder Foundation Has Been Going Viral for 2 Years – Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finding the perfect foundation for your skin type takes a little digging, but TikTok can help. With more than 1 billion monthly users, TikTok is one of the largest social media apps in the land, so it’s no wonder why so many products go viral.

One of the many beauty essentials that TikTokers can’t seem to stop talking about is a drugstore powder foundation that you can buy on sale for less than $12.

L’Oréal Infallible Fresh Wear Powder Foundation has been going viral on TikTok for the last two years. Videos on the cult-favorite powder foundation have racked up 175.7 million views on TikTok alone — and we’re not even counting the number of Reddit threads, YouTube videos and posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This low-cost body makeup offers up to 24 hours of longwear foundation in pressed powder form. As the brand’s “most lightweight, breathable, longwear foundation” L’Oreal Infallible Fresh Wear Powder Foundation mattifies without the cakey residue.

It’s also waterproof, heatproof, sweatproof, suitable for every skin type — even acne-prone skin and oily skin — and available in 20 different shades including sienna, ebony and deep amber in addition to lighter shades like pearl, porcelain and ivory.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Powder Foundation $11.99 Buy Now 1

The powder foundation retails for $15 on L’Oreal’s website but you can save a few bucks by ordering it at Walmart for $11.99 and $12.79 at Ulta and Amazon.

L’Oréal Paris is no stranger to going viral. In January, the beauty giant’s Telescopic Lift Mascara became the talk of TikTok after a beauty influencer’s post about the mascara sparked controversy.

In other L’Oréal news, the brand has retooled its best-selling True Match Foundation. The new and improved L’Oréal True Match Super Blendable Foundation is made from a vegan, alcohol-free, oil-free, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic formula and available in more than 24 shades.

Grammy, Emmy and Oscar-winning singer H.E.R stars in a new commercial for True Match Super Blendable Foundation. The Bay Area native signed on as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris last year.