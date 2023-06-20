Cheers to Summer: Upgrade Your Cocktails, Mocktails & More With This Beautiful Porthole Infuser

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Canned cocktails have seem to be the dominant summer drink, but if you prefer playing bartender we’ve found a porthole infuser at Amazon that your at-home bar needs. The Crucial Detail Porthole Infuser ($125) will bring bold, fresh flavors to all your crafted cocktails, mocktails, teas and more. Whether you’re hosting a summer BBQ or just want a fruity tequila drink at home — this little gadget will bring bold results.

No matter how advanced you are with mixology, this infuser is here to simplify the process. Included are assembly instructions and a recipe book to teach you classic drinks and new recipes too — say goodbye to digging through your cookware to find that one recipe book that might have drinks included.

It’s made with a chic design featuring a simple yet elegant glass material — that’s even dishwasher safe! Minimalists will be praising its compact design allowing them to easily store it away when they’re done.

The porthole diffuser does have a higher price point, but it’s totally splurge-worthy, especially if you’re looking for a nice bridal shower gift or something unique for another gifting occasion.

Besides being handy at making flavorful cocktails, you can use the Porthole Infuser to whip up dressings, lemonade, vinegars and more. The handy gadget has also landed itself a 4.7 rating on Amazon with reviewers claiming it’s a great way to “step up your cocktail game.” Other shoppers also noted how easy it is to use and its fast ability to infuse bold flavor into drinks.

