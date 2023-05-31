Mobile Music: The Best Portable Recording Booths That You Can Buy Online for Cheap

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Getting clear audio for music recordings requires more than just your smartphone’s microphone app. If you want to get isolated sounds, you’re going to need a recording booth, but professional studios cost a hefty price many wallets can’t just shell out. Rather than sacrifice your next single’s sound quality, you can invest in a portable recording booth, which will offer compact sizing and the ability to take it with you on the go.

Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign and Chloe Bailey are just a few artists who record music from the comfort of their home, and you can too — with the right supplies. If you love a DIY project and want to keep things under $100, you can create your own portable recording booth with just solid soundproofing foam panels, a microphone, microphone stand and audio isolator (this one comes with all three microphone parts). Don’t worry, though, there are also complete sets available if you’d rather avoid a project.

To get you started, we found portable recording booths that fit into smaller spaces and are packable.

See the list below.

Amazon

Snap Studio Vocal Booth $499.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Snap Studio Vocal Booth has earned the label of an Amazon Choice not only for its 180-degree vocal shield, but its ability to create a pop-up recording booth wherever you are. The 360 booth comes with sound-insulating blankets, an easy to assemble pipe frame, reverberating reducing material and more.

Amazon

Pyle Wood Microphone Isolation Shield $75.99 $99.99 24% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Record your latest podcast episode or song and receive the clear audio using this portable microphone isolation shield (and don’t forget your Shure microphone). It uses the combination of wood and 2-inch high-density foam to absorb sound and an adjustable mic depth to customize to your liking.

Walmart

Griffin Studio Microphone Soundproofing Acoustic Foam Panel $43.95 $51.95 15% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Prevent outside noises from disrupting your recording using Griffin’s Studio Microphone Soundproofing Acoustic Foam Panel. It’s made from a 2-inch high density foam and five panels that are foldable to carry with you from place to place.

Guitar Center

SE Electronics Reflexion Filter PRO $199 Buy Now 1

Capture audio or instrument sounds without any background noise with the help of SE Electronics’ Reflexion Filter PRO. It’s designed with six main layers to allow sound waves to pass through and absorb, while the included mic stand keeps everything still.

Amazon

Iconic Mars Comet Recording Vocal Studio Isolation Booth $99.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

For the most compact possible design, consider the Iconic Mars Comet Recording Vocal Studio Isolation Booth. It simply slips over your microphone and the high density foam ensures your vocals or instrumentals are the only thing being recorded. It also only weighs six ounces ensuring you won’t have to lug it from place to place.

Guitar Center

SE Electronics Reflexion Filter X $99 Buy Now 1

Whether you’re recording in your bedroom or from the road, this SE Electronics Reflexion Filter X will make sure only the best audio is captured. It just requires a mic stand and your mic to isolate and ensure your next single is captured.

Amazon

TroyStudio Portable Sound Recording Vocal Booth Box $32.99 $42.99 23% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

TroyStudios portable recording booth is completely versatile as it can go on a mic stand, desk, office and more. The five walls of high density foam will completely surround your microphone blocking out any unwanted sounds allowing you to focus on recording your sound bites. It’s even foldable for easy storage and packability.

Amazon

XTUGA Recording Microphone Isolation Shield $59.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The last thing you want is the sound of a passing car or background chatter getting in the way of your next recording. That’s where XTUGA’s isolation shield steps in as it’s bendable and flexible to go over your microphone and customize it to your specific needs.