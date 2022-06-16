These Portable Fans Are Perfect for Music Festivals & Summer Concerts

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The summer officially starts next week, but the weather is already heating up. Millions are under heat warnings due to sweltering conditions, and this summer is expected to be hotter than ever.

If you plan to attend music festivals, concerts and other activities this summer, a portable fan should be on your list of seasonal must-haves. Below, we put together a short list of portable, handheld fans that are small enough to bring to festivals and other indoor or outdoor events.

The listing below features Amazon-only products, so if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you will receive free and fast shipping on your order. (Not a member? Click here to start your free 30-day trial.) For more festival gear, check our lists of venue-approved bags and the best earplugs for concerts.

Amazon

TriPole Mini Hanheld Fan $12.99 $19.99 35% OFF Buy Now 1

You might be surprised at the wind capacity of this cute but powerful mini fan from TriPole. The handheld, lightweight, mini-fan has two speeds and measures 6.7 inches long. The battery-operated fan works for up to three and a half hours before it needs to be recharged. The fan is available in a handful of colors including blue, black, yellow, pink and white.

Amazon

Jisulife Portable Handheld Mini Fan $16.99 $19.99 15% OFF Buy Now 1

Beat the heat and charge your phone with this two-speed, convertible pocket fan. The Jisulife Portable Handheld Mini Fan has a battery life of 14-21 hours, a maximum rotating speed of 3400 rpm, and it’s around the same size as a credit card.

Amazon

Formano Handheld Mini Fan $19.99 with instant coupon $26.99 Buy Now 1

It takes just 10 seconds for this handheld fan to reach a cool 53-degrees. Three speeds of powerful wind and a built-in ceramic, semi-conductor radiator naturally converts hot air into cold. The fan measures 7 inches long and about 3 inches wide; it has a 5400 rpm High-Speed Motor and a 2000mAh rechargeable battery. Save $7 on this Formano fan when you apply the instant coupon at checkout.

Amazon

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan $31.99 $45.99 30% OFF Buy Now 1

Not interested in a handheld device? Try a portable neck fan. This version from Jisulife has 78 air outlets to keep your neck cool. The three-speed neck fan is dust and sweat proof, it’s built with a 270-degree air supply angle and runs for up to 16 hours (4000 mAh battery). Made from eco-friendly ABS and silicone, this portable neck fans is available in green, blue, black, yellow, pink or white.