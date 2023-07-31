8 Podcast Equipment & Mics You’ll Need for a Successful Recording Session Every Time

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Podcasts continue to thrive in the streaming world with everything from album release breakdowns, murder mysteries and even daily news updates being listened to every day. The phenomena has even been explored through TV shows like the Only Murders in the Building (which has a new trailer and season coming up) and the Peacock Original show Based on a True Story. With all that said, it’s not hard to create your very own podcast, you just need the right podcast equipment.

If you’re ready to channel the podcaster within you and do deep dives into topics that you’re passionate about, you can pursue it with the right podcast equipment and mics. Just like the characters from the shows above, you need to make sure you have the proper tools to put on a successful podcast show.

From microphone stands to podcast mics, we did the research for you so you can skip scrolling Internet for the best deal and quality, and skip to making your hit show. No matter what topic you plan on covering make sure to stock up on these eight essential tools to help your recording session go as smoothly as possible.

Keep reading to shop our picks for podcast microphones and other equipment needed.

TONOR USB Microphone $31.99 $46.99 32% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

To start out, you’ll want to invest in a proper podcast mic like this TONOR USB model, which will help capture recordings with as little background interference as possible. It comes with a foldable three-legged stand that has a detachable shock absorber, and just needs to be plugged in to get connected and recording ready.

MAONO Plug & Play Podcast Condenser Mic Kit $54.99 $61.99 11% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you’d prefer a more adjustable podcast microphone, this MAONO version features a bendable stand that can be customized to your liking. It also comes with a condenser mic that’ll help provide crystal clear recordings, while the attach magnet ring will assist in isolating sound and deflecting background noise. If you plan on having guests on your show, it’ll help to have an extra microphone.

M-Audio HDH40 – Over-Ear Studio Headphones $39.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Whether you’re recording audio or listening to playback, you need to make sure you and your podcast guests have a the best over-ear headphones. Our suggestion? These M-Audio headphones as they’re not only an Amazon Choice for recording headphones, but have a 4.7 rating and over 19,000 five star reviews with shoppers praising its “excellent sound quality.”

Audio-Technica – ATH-M20x Monitor Headphones $49.99 Buy Now 1

Another under $50 headphone pick are these Audio-Technica ones, which come with a side cable exit for minimal cable interference. The contoured ear padding add additional comfort while helping to isolate sound with less bleeding.

BILIONE Adjustable Desk Mic Stand $19.99 $25.99 23% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Help your recordings pick up the clearest sound bites with a sturdy mic stand. If you’re short on space, try this BILIONE desk microphone stand, whit is adjustable and comes with a detachable shock absorber.

Cicano Microphone Stand $45.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Get that real in-studio feel with this adjustable boom mic stand, which includes a table mounting clamp, adjustable head and customizable angle setting, a pop filter and a podcast mic cover. Did we mention it’s also under $50?

MAONO Audio Interface $95.99 $159.99 40% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This will be one of the more splurgey tools, but still essential as an audio interface will help with capturing the best audio possible. With it you can adjust microphone levels and comes with podcaster mixer technology to upload sound bites, clips and more with.

Donner Podcast Bundle $99.99 $119.99 17% off% OFF Buy Now 1

One of the easiest ways to save on buying podcast equipment is by snagging a bundle like this Donner Podcast Bundle. The set comes with an audio interface for mixing your podcast and a podcast mic, which will capture your voice before you’re ready to take it to edits.

