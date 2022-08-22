Preppy Style: Best Pleated Skirts to Buy for Fall

From left: Giselle, Karina, Winter, Ningning of Aespa perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City.

The preppy look is back! K-pop group Aespa rocked pleated skirts for the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series earlier in July, Megan Thee Stallion wore a pleated skirt for her Sailor Moon-inspired look at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival over the weekend, and Demi Lovato showcased a preppy, punk rock look in a pleated skirt, oversize shirt and leather vest during their GMA performance on Friday (Aug. 19).

Lovato has also sported plaid skirts in a bunch of recent photos, including tour rehearsal pics posted on Instagram, this glam shot snapped last month, and during an outing with boyfriend Jute$.

Whether you’re shopping for school, work or a Halloween costume (Spooky Season will be here before you know it), pleated skirts are worth the investment. Below, find a selection of skirts priced as low as $12 all the way up to $158. And be sure to check out our roundup of best platform shoes to pair with your pleated skirt.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Dual-Buckle Pleated Skirt $11.99 $12.99 8% OFF Buy Now 1

This woven, A-line skirt features an allover plaid pattern, knife pleats, dual-buckled faux leather straps with a concealed back zipper. The skirt is available in sizes XS-L and comes in three plaid colors including yellow, plum and black.

Revolve

My Way Pleated Skirt $23 $45 49% OFF Buy Now 1

This $23 skirt is almost sold out at Revolve, so you’ll have to act fast to secure one. The polyester and cotton skirt has a hidden side zipper with button closure and measures approximately 16.5 inches in length (top sold separately). In case the skirt above sells out, some other options from Revolve include the Evy Pleated Buckle Skirt ($54), Honey Pleated Skirt ($42) and the Brittany Pleated Skirt ($58).

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Pleated A-Line Mini Skirt $14.90 Buy Now 1

“The kind of skirt that I see all over my Pinterest feed,” according to one happy customer. Lightweight with a comfortable waist band, this A-line skirt from Uniqlo is made with stretchy polyester-rayon blend fabric. The skirt is sold out in black and white, but you can get in the blue shade above in sizes ranging from S-XXL. There’s also a gray, plaid skirt ($14.90) available at Uniqlo for the same price.

Amazon

High Waisted Pleated Cosplay Costumes Skirts $from $20.99 Buy Now 1

Feeling indecisive? Amazon has a ton of pleated skirts to chose from available in dozens of different colors and designs. You can get the skirt pictured above in 40 different plaids and solid colors. Sizes run from 0-14, just be sure to pay attention to sizing in the product details and scroll down to the customer reviews (some customers recommend going up in size, others say the skirt runs true to size).

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Tailored High Waited Pleated Skirt $26.40 $64 59% OFF Buy Now 1

This tailored, high-waisted pleated skirt is on sale at Nasty Gal. It’s made from a flexible woven and comes in tan and green and sizes S-L. The skirt features a soft tailored silhouette, high waistline, pleated design, mini hemline and zip-down closure. Wear it with a leather jacket and a graphic band T-shirt like this Janis Joplin tee, or a printed sweater.

Lululemon Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt $88 $ Buy Now 1

A traditional tennis skirt at an affordable price point, this high-rise pleated skirt from Lululemon. It features accordion style pleats and mesh fabric panels on the liner and short underneath. This skirt is available in black or white and size ranging from 0-20. For a similar option, try the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage tennis skirt ($75).

Athleta

Athleta Levitate Skort $69 $ Buy Now 1

Looking for a skort instead? Athleta’s Levitate Skort is “fashionable,” “very flattering,” “super cute” and “comfortable,” according to multiple customer reviews. The recycled featherweight stretch material has a feathery and light feel, plus the skort has a back pocket to secure your small belongings. This skort is available in black or white and in sizes XXS-3X.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt $158 Buy Now 1

The Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Skirt “reimagines a timeless design with performance fabric and sharp tailoring.” Made with a lightweight, stretch twill and finished with a woven tape trim, this flattering skirt has an A-line silhouette with classic pleating in the front and back. The Tech Twill Pleated Skirt is available in size XS-XL.