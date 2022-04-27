From Affordable Finds to Luxury Goods: Here Are 6 Online Thrift Stores & Consignment Shops You Should Know About

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Earth Month is all about promoting ways to live more sustainably. Shopping at secondhand stores is an eco-friendly activity that doesn’t require leaving the house, therefore reducing your carbon footprint.

We all know how to find refurbished electronics online, but fashion can be a little trickier. Poshmark, Mercari, StockX and eBay are some of the sites known for used and sometimes brand-new items. To give you more variety, we collected a list of six online thrift stores and consignment stores to help you shop more sustainably — and save money in the process.

From affordable finds to luxury goods and rare collectibles, see below for a roundup of stores to buy and sell apparel, shoes and accessories.

No need to dig through multiple racks of clothing to scope out a great deal, search for them on Swap. The online thrift and consignment store offers up quality, secondhand clothing at an affordable price. Shoppers can save up to 90% on apparel and shoes for the whole family with clothing starting at just $2 and $5 shoes.

To celebrate National Denim Day on Wednesday (April 27), Swap is having a $9 denim sale. Find dozens of jeans for all sizes like the women’s jeans from Gap pictured below.

Gap Jeans $8.99 $ Buy Now 1

ThredUp’s mission is to “inspire a new generation of shoppers to think of secondhand clothes first.” The online thrift store and consignment shop is one of the biggest online resale sites for apparel, shoes and accessories for women and kids, with clothes priced at up to 90% off the estimated retail value. From Gap to Gucci, ThredUp offers it all, for less. The site carries other popular brands including Lulemon, Anthropologie, Nike and Madewell; spring looks starting at $6, tees and tanks under $10, designer brands and brand-new items from $6 and up. Every item on ThredUp undergoes and 12-point inspection and they also offer returns. The Lucky Brand dress below is on sale for $38.99 (you’ll save 20% off your first oder, bringing the price down to $31.19) and has an estimated value of $108.

Lucky Brand Maxi Dress $38.99 $108 Buy Now 1

If luxury brands are your focus, Tradesy is “rewriting the rules of luxury” by making higher-priced goods more accessible and affordable. A sustainable way to get authentic, designer wardrobe and reduce waste at the same time, Tradesy lets you buy and sell pre-owned clothing and accessories. Save up to 70% on Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, Fendi and other premium brands like the Chloé sunglasses below, which have an estimated retail value of $460. The glasses are new with tags still on, according to the product description. Take $30 off when you spend $300 or more with the code EXTRA30.

Chloé Sunglasses $95.99 Buy Now 1

Rebag is another online consignment shop to buy, sell and trade bags, watches, fine jewelry and other luxury goods. The shop features thousands of items from the likes of Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, YSL, Fendi and Hermes (including Birkin bags). If your’e new to Rebag, you can receive $200 off your first purchase when you join the mailing list. Rebag also introduced an auction section for shoppers to bid on and potentially buy items. This week’s auction ends on Thursday (April 28) at 12 p.m. EST.

Vintage Fendi Hobo Bag $865 Buy Now 1

Looking for menswear? Grailed has a curated marketplace of the hottest menswear and sneakers from a bunch of different brands including Supreme, Nike, Bape, Balenciaga, Prada, Alexander Wang, Givenchy, Gucci, Off-White and Fear of God. Shop vintage, streetwear, footwear, outerwear, avante garde and tons of others styles — or go the consignment route and cash in your wardrobe. Grailed provides a free platform to link you with a community of likeminded buyers. It’s free to post, but Grailed takes a 9% commission fee once the item sales.

If you’re one of the sneakerheads who have been looking for a pair of black-and-white Nike dunk low “Panda” sneakers, the ones below are brand new and still in the original box.

BUY NOW: $280 Buy Now 1

Kidizen is a marketplace to buy and sell gently used items mostly for babies, toddlers and older kids. The site carries clothing, shoes, books, toys, accessories, diaper bags, carriers and other essentials. You’ll also find “mom clothing” and “mom shoes” on the site along with maternity wear. Patagonia, Mini Boden, Livie & Luca, Zara, Pottery Barn Kids and Crocs are some of the brands available on Kidizen.

The Kate Spade diaper bag below is brand-new with the stag still on it. The stylish bag features durable woven nylon with matching trim, zipper closure, double zip side pockets, wipeable lining and a wipeable changing pad.