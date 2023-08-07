×
Nike’s Back-to-School Sale: Score Up to 60% Off Sneakers, Socks, Hoodies & More

From Air Force 1's to Air Jordans, shop the discounted Nike apparel and footwear here.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Back-to-school season is officially in session, which means you can hop on some of the best deals of the season whether you’re headed back to the classroom or not. Everything from laptops, backpacks, shoes and even Nike apparel are being discounted.

From now until Saturday (Aug. 12), you can score up to 60% off footwear and apparel during Nike’s back-to-school sale. Meaning you can officially get those Air Force 1 sneakers you’ve been eyeing since they’re currently on sale. Just make sure to put in the promo code SCHOOL20 to receive the discount.

Not sure where to start? We dug through and found a mix of sneakers and apparel to grab while the sale is going on.

Keep reading to shop some of our favorite picks from the sale while they’re still in stock.

white nike air force 1's
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Fresh
$84.78 $140 39% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

The classic Nike Air Force 1‘s are dropped down to under $100 and are available in black and white shades. They’re versatile enough to pair with your jeans, skirts or summer dresses.

black and white nike air max sneakers
Nike
Nike Air Max Excee
$61.58 $95 35% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

Keep it sporty and trendy in a pair of Air Max Excee’s that are being slashed by 35%. They come with a mix of leather, mesh and rubber materials that’ll help add style and comfort no matter where the day takes you.

brown leather sneakers
Nike
Nike Dunk Low Sneakers
$53.58 $120 55% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

Need something chic to wear out? These Dunk Low Sneakers are 55% off and come with a brown leather material that’ll help elevate your outfit whether it’s paired with jeans or trousers.

red, white and blue nike running shoes
Nike
Nike Vomero 16 Running Shoes (Men’s)
$71.98 $150 52% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

These sleek Nike Vomero 16 Running Shoes come with a cushioned footbed to help support your feet as you’re running laps around the track and will help complete your athleisure ‘fits. Plus, did we mention they’re 52% off?

black and white nike running sneakers
Nike
Nike Pegasus Turbo Running Shoes (Women’s)
$72 $150 52% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

Nike’s Pegasus Turbo Running Shoes come with a breathable mesh-like upper material to help keep your feet comfortable whether you’re going for a morning run or just headed to the grocery store. It’s also being discounted for over 50% making it a total steal.

white socks above gray and black pairs
Nike
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks
$14.40 $18 20% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

You can never have too many pairs of socks and this crew style is currently being discounted for less than $15. The pack comes with three different shades and a cushioned cotton material.

models wearing black pullover hoodie nike
Nike
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$42.38 $65 35% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

Stay warm, comfy and casual with this everyday hoodie being offered for under $50. It comes in a range of colors from white, gray, black, yellow and more.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best Apple Watch deals, streaming deals for students and PS5 deals.

