Nike’s Back-to-School Sale: Score Up to 60% Off Sneakers, Socks, Hoodies & More

Back-to-school season is officially in session, which means you can hop on some of the best deals of the season whether you’re headed back to the classroom or not. Everything from laptops, backpacks, shoes and even Nike apparel are being discounted.

From now until Saturday (Aug. 12), you can score up to 60% off footwear and apparel during Nike’s back-to-school sale. Meaning you can officially get those Air Force 1 sneakers you’ve been eyeing since they’re currently on sale. Just make sure to put in the promo code SCHOOL20 to receive the discount.

Not sure where to start? We dug through and found a mix of sneakers and apparel to grab while the sale is going on.

Keep reading to shop some of our favorite picks from the sale while they’re still in stock.

Nike

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Fresh $84.78 $140 39% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The classic Nike Air Force 1‘s are dropped down to under $100 and are available in black and white shades. They’re versatile enough to pair with your jeans, skirts or summer dresses.

Nike

Nike Air Max Excee $61.58 $95 35% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Keep it sporty and trendy in a pair of Air Max Excee’s that are being slashed by 35%. They come with a mix of leather, mesh and rubber materials that’ll help add style and comfort no matter where the day takes you.

Nike

Nike Dunk Low Sneakers $53.58 $120 55% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Need something chic to wear out? These Dunk Low Sneakers are 55% off and come with a brown leather material that’ll help elevate your outfit whether it’s paired with jeans or trousers.

Nike

Nike Vomero 16 Running Shoes (Men’s) $71.98 $150 52% off% OFF Buy Now 1

These sleek Nike Vomero 16 Running Shoes come with a cushioned footbed to help support your feet as you’re running laps around the track and will help complete your athleisure ‘fits. Plus, did we mention they’re 52% off?

Nike

Nike Pegasus Turbo Running Shoes (Women’s) $72 $150 52% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Nike’s Pegasus Turbo Running Shoes come with a breathable mesh-like upper material to help keep your feet comfortable whether you’re going for a morning run or just headed to the grocery store. It’s also being discounted for over 50% making it a total steal.

Nike

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks $14.40 $18 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

You can never have too many pairs of socks and this crew style is currently being discounted for less than $15. The pack comes with three different shades and a cushioned cotton material.

Nike

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie $42.38 $65 35% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Stay warm, comfy and casual with this everyday hoodie being offered for under $50. It comes in a range of colors from white, gray, black, yellow and more.

