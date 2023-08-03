×
NewJeans Style Inspo: 6 Pieces Inspired by Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin & Hyein

Channel the inner K-pop star in you with these outfits inspired by the girl group's style.

NewJeans
NewJeans pose on the blue carpet at Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on March 15, 2023. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

NewJeans doesn’t just deliver smooth R&B pop tunes, the girl group is also making a case for their impressive fashion taste. From pleated skirts to platform boots, it’s clear the “Super Shy” singers know how to put together a trendy ‘fit.

Whether you need outfit inspiration to plan the perfect look for when you see them live at Lollapalooza 2023 or just want to infuse your favorite member’s style into your own, there are some easy ways to incorporate their aesthetic into your wardrobe.

NewJeans really leans into the Y2K trend, which includes everything from denim maxi skirts, camouflage, denim-on-denim and more. To help you get started on incorporating pieces inspired by the K-pop group’s style, we gathered a few pieces below that will have you channeling the inner Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and/or Hyein in you.

Keep reading to shop NewJeans outfit inspiration.

model wearing black graphic t-shirt that reads "perfect possession"

Urban Outfitters

Possession Scorpion Baby Tee
$35
Buy Now 1

Fans of Hanni can snag the exact baby tee the singer has been seen wearing. If features a wallet-friendly under $50 price tag and has a fitted style with a scorpion graphic in the center of the words “Perfect Possession.”

medium wash maxi denim skirt with front slit

Madewell

Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt in Pineland Wash
$98
Buy Now 1

Madewell has entered the chat with a long denim skirt your outfit will be begging to have added to it. It comes with a stylish center slit and a mid-rise fit that’ll aim to sit right on your hips.

black leather platform combat boots

Amazon

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Max Combat Boots
$179.22 $200.00 10% OFF
Buy Now From Amazon 1

Each member of NewJeans has been seen sporting some variation of Doc Martens and this combat boot style is no exception. It comes with a smooth leather material while boasting an edgy punk look you can pair with everything from skirt and dresses to baggy pants and jeans.

green faux leather pleated mini skirt

Nordstrom

Topshop Pleated Faux Leather Miniskirt
$29.40 $56 48% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

Pleated skirts like this Topshop style are another favorite look for the K-pop group to sport on the red carpet. This look is designed with a faux leather material and is available in a deep green shade you can dress up or down.

pink sequin butterfly-shaped top

Amazon

Monanoat Sexy Butterfly Shape Sequin Crop Top
$24.99
Buy Now From Amazon 1

Just one look at this sparkly top will have you getting butterflies. The material is patterned with sequins and is available in numerous shades including light pink, multi-color, white and more. The backless design will also make staying cool on hot summer days a little easier.

camouflage cargo pants

Abercrombie

2000s Utility Pant
$104 $130 20% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

If you’re not a fan of jeans, consider opting for a pair of utility pants — and make sure they’re camouflage if you want to channel your inner NewJeans star. As an added bonus, the pants come with many pockets for storying your phone, wallet, keys and travel lip gloss.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best Billie Eilish-inspired outfits, jelly shoes and belly chains.

