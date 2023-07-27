8 National Lipstick Day Deals You Won’t Want to Miss: Ulta, Sephora, Charlotte Tilbury & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

National Lipstick Day may be on Saturday (July 29), but that hasn’t stopped some of your favorite beauty brands from kickstarting the celebration. This year, you can expect promos, gifts and discounts galore off everything from TikTok beauty alternatives and refillable lipsticks to new beauty products. Whether you’re looking to stock up on your go-to lip balm or splurge on a statement glittery lipstick, take advantage of slashed prices during National Lipstick Day sales.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

To help you score major savings, we rounded up just a few of the sales that have already started or will be soon. With sales from MAC and Charlotte Tilbury to Sephora and Ulta, clear some space on your vanity, as some of these deals include up to 50% off all lip products. That means you could get double the lip products for the price of one.

Keep reading to shop the best National Lipstick Day 2023 sales.

Colourpop

In The Nude Lippie Stix $23.80 $80 70% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Colourpop is celebrating National Lipstick deal with major lip deals — like 50% off most lip products! That includes a pack of lippie stix or their viral lip stick, which is currently $4 (regularly $8).

Sephora

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss $17 $26 35% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Sephora isn’t being stingy with its deals this year, with major savings (we’re talking up to 50% off) on everything from GXVE by Gwen Stefani, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and more. So yes, you can get that plumping lip gloss and lip tint.

Ulta Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick $12 $20 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

From now until Saturday (July 29), Ulta is discounting lip products up to 40%, giving you the opportunity to stock up on your favorites for a fraction of the price. This includes deals on brands such as IT Cosmetics, Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more. They’re also offering an additional promo of buy one get one 50% off on select lip products.

Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Duo Set $32 $64 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

National Lip Stick Day falls during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale and beauty deals, which will provide you with an array of luxe lip products for less. Some of the most notable brands on sale include Bobbi Brown, MAC, Lancôme and more. Plus, select brands are offering a gift with purchase meaning you can score additional beauty products for free.

Morphe

Matte Liquid Lipstick $6 $12 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Morphe is providing a haul-worthy sale of 50% off select Morphe, Morphe 2 and Jaclyn Cosmetics lip products when you use the code LIPDAY50 at checkout. Why spend full price when you can get twice the amount of lipsticks or lip gloss for half the price?

Ilia

Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm $28 Buy Now 1

On Saturday (July 29), you can score a free Color Block Lipstick (regularly $28) for free with any purchase, which means you can snag that hydrating lip balm on top of a free lipstick. Or, if you want to upgrade your eye makeup collection, you can score a tube of the Limitless Lash Mascara to pair with your free lipstick.

MAC Cosmetics

Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick $16.80 $28 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

MAC Cosmetics is offering 40% off lip glosses, lip sticks and lip pencils starting Thursday (July 27) until Sunday (July 30). Until then, the brand is offering 50% off select products during its summer sale, which means you can score everything from lip, eye and face makeup for half the price.

Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur $35 Buy Now 1

Charlotte Tilbury is ready to shower you with gifts to celebrate this kiss-worthy day. When you spend over $100, you’ll be gifted at checkout and you’ll receive free shipping — meaning if you were looking for an excuse to splurge, at least this time you’ll be rewarded for it.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best beauty deals, TikTok mascara and the best powder foundation.