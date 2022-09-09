Where to Buy the Best Musician-Inspired Halloween Costumes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halloween is more than a month away, but it’s never too early to decide what costume (or costumes) you’re going to rock for this year’s holiday.

A few of the popular movie-inspired Halloween costumes this year will likely be characters from Top Gun, Encanto Minions and Olivia Newton John as Sandy in Greece. If you’re feeling like recreating your favorite artists’ iconic looks for Halloween, Billboard‘s got you covered. We looked online and compiled a list of the 15 best Halloween costumes inspired by Britney Spears, John Lennon, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Selena, Elton John and more.

Most of the ready-made costumes listed are available at Amazon, with fast and free shipping for Prime members. (Not a member? Click here to start your free trial.) We’ll be updating this story as we get closer to Halloween and more costumes become available, so be sure to check back for additional ideas.

Amazon

Britney Spears Catsuit Costume $75 Buy Now 1

When Britney Spears dropped her “Oops… I Did It Again” clip back in 2000, she made her red catsuit one of the most iconic music video looks of all time. Because it’s so recognizable, Amazon has almost an exact replica available on its website, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL, so you too can get lost in the game on Halloween. Buy the red catsuit for $29.99 on Amazon here, and a long blonde wig to match here. Find more pop princess-inspired costumes here.

Amazon

New York City | Iconic NYC Lennon Ringer Vintage Retro Style Men Women T-Shirt $19.95 Buy Now 1

If you’re looking to recreate Bob Gruen’s famous 1974 photo of John Lennon, look no further. Pair the iconic “New York City” tee available on Amazon here with a pair of round sunglasses. So easy!

Amazon

Elton John Costume $74.99 Buy Now 1

Time to crocodile rock this Halloween in this replica costume of Elton John’s 1975 Dodgers Stadium concert outfit. The full uniform comes in sizes XS to XXXL. Pair the Elton John costume with these blinged out sunglasses to complete the look.

Halloween Costumes

Selena Costume $64.99 $ Buy Now 1

Dreaming of becoming Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla for Halloween? This nylon and spandex jumpsuit, made in the likeness of her iconic purple jumper, features an elastic waistband, two-snap button closure, and it’s available in size S to XXL.

Amazon

Freddie Mercury Costume $39.95 $41.95 5% OFF Buy Now 1

Mr. Fahrenheit’s yellow outfit is available to purchase on Amazon for less than $40. The costume comes with a bright yellow, multi-buckle jacket and a pair of white, red-striped trousers. Buy the Freddie Mercury costume and pair it with this fake mustache.

Amazon

Salt 'N Pepa Costume $64.99 $ Buy Now 1

Push It! Turn back the clock with this ‘90s-inspired look from Salt ‘N Pepa’s “Push It” music video. The costume, which includes a black unitard, printed jacket and necklace, is available in size S to XXL and sizes 1X to 4X.

Amazon

Billie Eilish Costume $from $20 $ Buy Now 1

Channel the “bad guy” herself with this officially licensed Billie Eilish costume, which includes the singer’s famous neon green oversize look with black print patterns all over. The Billie Eilish costume is only available in select sizes on Amazon, but you can find additional sizes at HalloweenCostumes.com and Walmart, and pair it with a Billie-inspired black and green wig here.

Amazon

Ginger Spice Costume $from $20.17 $ Buy Now 1

Feeling Spicy? This Ginger Spice-inspired costume can be worn as a solo look or as Spice Girls group costume. The British flag dress is available in small to XXL (sizes 18-20). The wig is sold separately.

Amazon

Slash from Guns 'N Roses Wig $21.99 $ Buy Now 1

Want to rock out as Slash from Guns N’ Roses? All you need is a curly wig. Complete the rocker look with a top hat, dark glasses, studded bracelets, temporary tattoos and this $5 inflatable guitar.

Halloween Costumes

Dolly Parton Costume $20 $ Buy Now 1

There are plenty of ways to pull off a DIY version of one of Dolly Parton’s many fashion moments. If you don’t have that kind of time (or patience), the country singer costume above will do just fine. The polyester jumpsuit is available in S-XXL (wig sold separately).

Amazon

Elvis Costume $43.79 $ Buy Now 1

From adult costumes to baby costumes, dressing up like Elvis might be one of the easiest looks for Halloween. Channel the rock legend’s signature, white jumpsuit or a pink suit similar to the one worn by Austin Butler in the Elvis biopic.

Halloween Costumes

Michael Jackson Costume $99.99 $ Buy Now 1

Michael Jackson’s Thriller ensemble is another easy, and instantly recognizable, costume idea. The King of Pop has tons of different looks to choose from, so if you don’t want to go with Thriller, click here for more options.

Amazon

David Bowe Costume $44.29 $ Buy Now 1

How about David Bowie? This costume, inspired by the rock icon’s Ziggy Stardust alter ego, includes a multi-colored jumpsuit and belt. The men’s version of this costume comes with boot covers. Find additional Bowie costumes here.

Amazon

Amy Winehouse Wig $19.95 $29 31% OFF Buy Now 1

Looking to channel the Lioness this year? Amazon has full size, temporary tattoos that mimic the late Winehouse’s exact ink. Pair it with a classic beehive wig and you’re set (Amy’s incomparable vocals not included in the costume). Get the Amy Winehouse tattoos here to go with your beehive wig.