Musician Cookbooks You Need for Your Next Dinner Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Love music? Love food? Some of today’s biggest artists have expanded their creativity by bridging the gap between music and cuisine, giving fans a look into how to make their favorite foods.

We put together a list of some of our favorite and genuinely useful cookbooks full of delicious recipes from beloved musicians. See them below.

F*ck, That’s Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well

Courtesy of Amazon

F*ck, That’s Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well $22.04 Buy Now 1

Action Bronson’s devotional includes 40-plus recipes inspired by his childhood, family, tours and travels. “Journey from bagels with cheese that represent familial love to the sex and Big Macs of upstate New York fat camp and ultimately to the world’s most coveted five-star temples of gastronomy,” the description reads. The highly rated book — it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with more than 2,000 reviews — is available to purchase for $22.04 here.

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen

Courtesy of Amazon

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen $15.65 Buy Now 1

Snoop Dogg compiled 50 of his favorite recipes straight from his own kitchen into this cookbook that looks so sleek, it could easily serve as home decor. Snoop’s cookbook features soul food staples like Baked Mac & Cheese and Fried Bologna Sandwiches with Chips, and new takes on classic weeknight faves like Soft Flour Tacos and Easy Orange Chicken. Got the “munchies”? Snoop’s got you covered with chewy Starbursts, Frito BBQ Twists and more. Shop the book for $15.65 here.

Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney: The Meat Free Monday Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon

Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney: The Meat Free Monday Cookbook $33.83 Buy Now 1

Who says a vegetarian lifestyle as to be boring? Sir Paul McCartney and his two daughters, Stella and Mary, put together a recipe book inspired by their Meat Free Monday campaign, which they launched in 2009 to show everyone the value of eating less meat. Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes, Basil and Mushroom Tart, Pilau Rice with Cashews and Watermelon Granita are just a few of the delicious meals in the book, which you can purchase for $33.83 here.

Desserts LaBelle: Soulful Sweets to Sing About

Courtesy of Amazon

Desserts LaBelle: Soulful Sweets to Sing About $11.98 Buy Now 1

Looking for a little something sweet after dinner? Patti LaBelle has you covered with her favorite recipes for pies, cakes, cookies and puddings, as well as a chapter on diabetic-friendly recipes. Shop it for just $11.98 here.