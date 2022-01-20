The Best Trivia Games for Music Lovers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s game time!

After two years in a global pandemic, finding ways to pass the time (without turning on the TV) can be challenging, which is where trivia games come in. They’re fun to play, and they make great gift options for Valentine’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, and other gift giving opportunities that will surely come up this year.

Music trivia games are great because they test your knowledge, and you might even learn a few things while you play. It also doesn’t hurt that most music trivia games cost less than $20.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, we’re making things a little easier for you. Below, find a roundup of nostalgic, educational and entertaining trivia games for all kinds of music fans. From classic rock to hip-hop and pop, these options will turn your game night up a notch.

The Hip Hop Bid to Win Trivia Game is a battle-style trivia game that features more than 600 curated questions in categories like Tracklistings and Beefs & Controversies. The topics range from questions about hip-hop culture to songs and artists (Cardi B, Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross and Grandmaster Flash among them). The game, which is designed for at least two players ages 12 and older, comes with a boombox-style magnetic game board, 30 magnetic color-coded scoring markers, 100 double-sided question cards, 36 bidding cards, one die and instructions on how to play.

Buy: $20 at USAopoly.com and Amazon.com.

Before Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music, homemade mixtapes were the easiest way to play your favorite songs. The Mixtape Card Game feels like a throwback card game that’s modernized for the digital age. To start, one person draws a Scenario Card from the deck and the other players respond by streaming the song (from a phone, computer or another device) that best fits the card. Players will then vote to decide who wins each round.

Purchase: $20 at Uncommon Goods.

Gather your friends and travel back to the start of the millennium with this 2000s Pop Music Trivia card game. The game is designed for at least two players and includes 140 quiz cards that feature random music trivia, finish the line challenges, and questions about popular songs and artists from the era.

Buy: $9.48 at Amazon.com.

The goal of this MTV quiz game is to collect at least one Artist card from all eight of the MTV Challenge categories. The categories include Pop Anthems, Headbangers, Teenage Angst, Hip Hop Hits, Queens of MTV, Award-Winning Videos, Best of Unplugged, and Across the Pond. This game is recommended for ages 14 and older.

Buy: $185 at Walmart.com.

Who’s ready to rock? If you like Trivial Pursuit, then try out the Classic Rock edition. The game features more than 2,000 questions from six different categories covering the history, music and more from classic rock bands and artists.

Purchase: $184 at Amazon.com.

If you’re looking for a cute and compact trivia game, Name That Tune might just do the trick. For starters, this tiny little card game is small enough to fit in your pocket and it makes a nice little gift that costs less than $10. This tiny game includes 50 trivia questions and challenges for players to take on. Whoever answers the questions correctly gets to keep the card. The player with the most cards at the end of the game wins.

Buy: $9 at Amazon.com.

What’s your music IQ? Designed for four or more players, Helevetic’s MusicIQ game is packed with fascinating stories and facts about different genres, iconic records, and legendary concert and festivals. From The Beatles to Stormae, vinyl to streaming, bluegrass to hip-hop, MusicIQ features more than 400 multiple choice questions for the ultimate music fan. The game is split into two rounds and can be played with up to four teams. The first round of the game tests your knowledge, the second round tests your memory.

Buy: $27.99 at Amazon.com

Like the MTV quiz game earlier on the list, you don’t have to be a music buff to play this awesome game. From The Beatles to Bon Iver, the Rolling Stone Music Trivia Game for Anyone Who’s Ever Heard a Song features more than 150 popular artists spanning from the 1960s through the 2010s. The game is split into categories: a head-to-head round and charades round. To get started, two players from each team face off in a quickfire karaoke round where they chose a category card and name as many songs that correspond with the card before the 15-second buzzer goes off. The two players go back and forth until only one remains. The victor will get an advantage in the charades round where the winning player gets to pull six cards, three of which are given to their opponent. Both players have 30 seconds to describe the song to their respective teams (by humming or acting it out). Each team will get a record for every correct answer. The first team with eight records wins the game.

Buy: $41.95 at Amazon.com.

The Music Memory card game from Print Work will test your music and fashion knowledge. Players must identify iconic costumes — like Prince’s all-purple look from “Purple Rain” or Madonna’s infamous cone bra — and match the artists with their songs.

Buy: $19.25 at Bloomingdales.com.

The Music Night Party Game has a little something for everyone. This eclectic trivia game is separated into six card categories including Musical Shoutout, Kazoo Karaoke and Next Line Challenge. Included in the box are two microphone props, four guitar props, four kazoos, a score poster, dozens of answer sheets and a winner’s trophy. Music Night Party Game is recommended for at least two players ages 8+.

Buy: $41.85 at Amazon.com.

Love Carpool Karaoke? This might be the game for you. To play, select a song from your favorite streaming service or music app and then battle against other players in song, dance moves, or celebrity trivia to rack up points. The Carpool Karaoke game is recommended for age 12 and older.

Buy: $15.99 at Amazon.com.