12 Vintage Music Posters to Show Off Your Unique Style: Beyoncé, David Bowie, SZA & More

Showing off your personality goes beyond your fashion and makeup style — you can also incorporate your tastes into your living space. For college students, this includes your dorm room, and if music is a big part of your identity, then incorporating vintage music posters should be considered your dorm essentials.

Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, pop, alternative or hip-hop, make note of your favorite artists and take a peek at Billboard‘s best album covers list to determine who and what pictures you’ll want displayed in your room. There are no rules when it comes to showing off your most-listened-to bands and/or singers, which means you can mix and match everything from genres to color palettes.

Curious which ones are the most popular? We rounded up some of our previously ranked album covers to help inspire you in your decorating journey.

Keep reading to shop our selection below.

Rock ‘n’ roll fans will appreciate this set of posters, as it comes with a variety of vintage-inspired posters of artists including Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen, Kiss and more. Plus, you can arrange them on your wall however you want, making it 100% customizable.

Bring a pop of pink into your space with Tyler, The Creator’s Igor album cover poster, which features an all-pink background and a black-and-white photo of the rapper’s face. You can choose between two sizes: 12″ x 18″ or 16″ x 24″, depending on your preferences.

David Bowie takes the spotlight in this poster for Aladdin Sane as he sports the iconic painted lightning bolt on his face. It measures at 24″ x 36″ and is made with traditional poster paper.

Infuse your love of rap into your decor game through The Notorious B.I.G.’s popular ready to die album poster. It comes with a simple photo on a white background that’s minimalist-approved while showcasing your adoration for the music.

Score 15% off A$AP Rocky’s 2013 album poster that has a photograph of the rapper wrapped in the American flag. You can pair it with other black-and-white photos or surround it by color to make it pop.

Lovers of SZA can cover that blank wall space with her SOS album poster, which comes with the name and song titles printed underneath a sitting SZA. It’ll also go nicely with another round of you listening to her hits and more.

Show some love for Led Zeppelin with this retro album poster that’s not only less than $11, but comes with some subtle color that won’t take away from all your other pieces of dorm decor.

Dedicated Pink Floyd listeners can enjoy a supersized version of the band’s Dark Side of the Moon album art as this poster measures at 36″ x 12″.

If you’d prefer to put up some of the greats, you can’t forget to incorporate the famous Abbey Road album poster. The photo displays all four of the band members walking across the street in London, while showcasing your love for vintage music.

Complete your shrine of Kendrick Lamar with a black and white poster of him and others posing in front to the White House. It’s made with a semi-gloss material and comes in two sizes to choose from.

Sophie’s poster will mesmerize you and your guests as it features a pearl-like background as she sits in water wearing a gorgeous multi-colored dress.

The Beyhive will be buzzing to cover their wall space with the artist and what better way than with a poster of her chart-making album Lemonade.

