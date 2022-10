These Funko Pop! Vinyls of BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Britney Spears & More Are on Sale During Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Prime Day has arrived! For those who haven’t heard yet, the two-day shopping event is a great time to get high-priced items such as electronics, clothes, shoes and more at a discount.

The e-commerce giant is also offering lots of great deals on Funko Pop! vinyls and other collectibles that music lovers won’t be able to pass up.

Not familiar with all that Prime Day Early Access entails? The shopping event takes place Oct. 11-12 and is exclusively for Prime members. (Not a member? Click here to start your free 30-day trial.) For two days, shoppers can snag major discounts on millions of items available on Amazon.

Prime Day offers deep discounts on apparel, movies, books, electronics, furniture, appliances, musical instruments, TVs, Amazon devices, notebooks and tablet devices, smart phones, laptops, computers and computer monitors, speakers, watches, makeup and other beauty/personal care products, office supplies, kitchenware, gardening tools, indoor and outdoor plants, pet supplies, security cameras and wireless doorbells, fitness items, luggage, air conditioners, portable heaters and fans, sports and outdoor gear, video games and gaming gear, jewelry, Blu-rays, DVDs and lots more.

Some of the popular brands participating in Prime Day include Samsung, Apple, Insignia, Sony, Bose,eero, Beats, Casper, Levi’s, Fitvii, Roku, iiRobot, Shark, and Amazon Essentials.

To make your shopping experience a little easier, we rounded up a list of popular Funko Pop! Rocks and Funko Pop! Icons vinyl figures that you can buy on sale during Prime Day. The roundup of collectibles span different music genres and start at $7.91.

See more below.

Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks! BTS Dynamite Suga Vinyl Figure $12.66 $14.40 12% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Music Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Vinyl Figure $11.77 $12.99 9% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks Britney Spears Circus Vinyl Figure $7.20 $11.99 40% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks BTS Dynamite J-Hope Vinyl Figure $11.99 $16.99 29% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks! BTS Dynamite Jin Vinyl Figure (with protective case) $11.01 $14.48 24% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Icons Whitney Houston How Will I Know Vinyl Figure $7.91 $11.99 34% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks! Chris Stapleton $6 $12.99 54% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks Freddie Mercury Vinyl Figure $11 $11.99 8% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks Tupac Vinyl Figure $11.99 $13.09 8% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks DJ Khaled Vinyl Figure $7.98 $11.99 33% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks Notorious B.I.G. Vinyl Figure $10.41 $11.99 13% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks Post Malone Vinyl Figure $7.61 $11.99 37% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks Bret Michaels Vinyl Figure $10.99 $11.99 8% OFF Buy Now 1

Funko Pop! Albums: Ozzy Osbourne - Diary of a Madman $19.74 $24.99 21% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks! Iggy Pop Vinyl Figure $3.50 $11.99 71% OFF Buy Now 1

Amazon

Funko Pop! Rocks The White Stripes Vinyl Figure, 2 Pack $14.67 $23.99 39% OFF Buy Now 1