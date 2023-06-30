These Stick-On Patches Are a Chic New Way to Help Heal Mosquito Bites

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Skincare junkies and celebrities alike have long talked up the benefits of acne patches to help rid your face of zits, and now, there’s a way to treat mosquito bites with similar patches.

The skincare brand All Better Co. is going viral this summer for its Don’t Scratch That patch, a quarter-sized patch that helps prevent you from scratching at pesky mosquito bites while helping to heal and shrink them.

Similar to an acne patch, the stick-on mosquito patches have a clear colorway that lets them blend in easily with any skin tone. The patches are fully waterproof, so you can shower with them on, or even wear them in the water for a beach day or dip in the pool.

All Better Co. uses a soothing tea tree oil formula that helps to reduce redness and itchiness. The formula is safe for all ages, and even for those with sensitive skin. It’s not just for mosquito bites either — the “Don’t Scratch That” patches can help prevent itching from all sorts of bug bites.

These tiny patches are individually wrapped to maintain adhesiveness and freshness. You can pick up an 18-pack on Amazon right now for just $17.

Another great mosquito patch option? We like Poof! Patch, which uses calendula (aka marigold flower) to help soothe and heal mosquito bites.

The patches help draw out oil and bacteria, while the formula harnesses the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of calendula. The goal: for your mosquito bites to feel less itchy, while speeding up healing.

While the All Better Co. patches above are simple, clear circles, Poof! Patches come in a number of different designs, with fun magic and astrology-inspired symbols. Get a 32-pack of stickers for just $18 on PoofPatch.com.

Note: These are mosquito patches to help prevent itching and scratching. Amazon also sells mosquito repellent patches that use citronella to help ward off mosquitoes if you prefer not to wear regular bug spray.