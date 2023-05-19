×
Channel Your (Cozy) Little Mermaid With This $21 Mermaid Blanket

This mermaid tail blanket keeps you warm and cozy for movie nights, campfires or just chilling on the couch.

best mermaid blanket
Amazon

The release of the live-action Little Mermaid movie may be spawning a host of new merch, but it’s also helping fans find new ways to get their mermaid on… literally.

Amazon is selling this mermaid blanket, made from a cozy cotton blend and shaped — yes — like a mermaid tail. At just $21, it’s an easy pickup for Disney movie nights at home or just for chilling on the couch. A bonus: Amazon has an on-site coupon right now that saves you an additional 15% off.

mermaid tail blanket

Amazon

AmyHomie Mermaid Tail Blanket for Adults
$21.99
Buy Now From Amazon 1

While this makes a great kids blanket, a number of adults are buying this mermaid tail blanket too, as a fun way to curl up and stay cozy at home, at a campsite or at the park. Amazon sells two sizes of this mermaid blanket: a 55 x 28-inch size best-suited for children and a 71 x 36-inch size for adults.

Made by the company AmyHomie, the brand says each of these mermaid tail blankets are crocheted by hand using a cotton/acrylic blend. The blanket features an open design, so your feet can be covered without getting stuck in the tail-end of things.

With The Little Mermaid remake in theaters, this mermaid-themed blanket is seeing an uptick in sales online and quickly becoming a best-seller. It’s got great reviews too, boasting a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 8000 reviewers online. This blanket makes a great gift idea for birthdays, bridal showers, graduation and housewarmings, or as a “just because” gift for yourself.

This deal gets you the mermaid tail blanket in your choice of six colors, with a bonus mermaid keychain included. At just $21.99, this is one of the best deals on Amazon right now. Even better: apply the on-site coupon on Amazon.com and get an additional 15% off at checkout. See full details here.

