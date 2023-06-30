6 Men’s Watches on Sale That’ll Provide Wallet-Friendly Style

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Watches are that one timeless accessory that will never go out of style, as they add some shine to the wrists while making outfits feel more complete. Smartwatches and phones may have grown in popularity, but the sleek style of a watch can’t be replaced. No matter if you’re look for a Pride-themed watch or a Rolling Stones style, there’s one for every aesthetic and budget.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rather than break the bank over a luxe designer style, there are sales going on that will get you that trendy look — for less. From brands including Amazon, Fossil, Nordstrom and more, we did the digging to find all the best men’s watches on sale to have you looking good without avoiding the total price at checkout.

Keep reading to snag some deep discounts.

Fossil

Bannon Multifunction Smoke Stainless Steel Watch $84 $195 57% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Fossil is providing a total steal in the form of the Bannon Multifunction Smoke Stainless Steel Watch. It’s not only more than 50% off, but features a dark metal body paired with a 22mm strap and the ability to track the hour, minute and seconds.

Amazon

Skagen Holst Quartz Analog Stainless Steel and Leather Watch $85.94 $155.00 45% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This Skagen leather watch knows how to show off trendiness with versatility, as it features a brown leather strap and simple dial that’ll pair well with your best blazer or a white T-shirt. The waterproof material can also withstand swimming in shallow waters.

Amazon

CRRJU Quartz Waterproof Watch $38.99 $89.99 57% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For an under $50 pick, consider this CRRJU watch that is packed with all the essentials, including time tracking down to the second and a durable stainless steel material for longevity.

Bloomingdale’s

G-Shock Analog Digital Watch $66 $110 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Boasting a sport style is this G-Shock Analog Digital Watch, which will not only tell you the time but day as well. You can also customize it with up to four daily alarms and take advantage of its stopwatch capabilities and countdown timer. And did we mention it’s under $100?

Nordstrom

TIMEX Standard Chronograph Leather Strap Watch $59.50 $119 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For a more vintage look, this TIMEX watch is designed with a soft leather strap that’ll swaddle your wrist in comfort. The dial features minute-to-minute reading including the date, so you don’t have to waste time taking out your phone to check.

Macy’s

I.N.C. International Concepts Two-Tone Watch & Bracelet 42mm $37.93 $59.50 36% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Mix tones for ultimate versatility in I.N.C. International Concepts’ 42mm watch. It comes with silver and gray metals with a black faux chronograph dial and waterproof material. As an added bonus, it includes a matching bracelet for added style.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of deals on men’s sneakers, the best band T-shirts and friendship bracelets.