10 Men’s Colognes That’ll Make Scent-Sational Gifts for Father’s Day & Anytime of Year

The best men’s cologne comes down to what you yourself love — whether it’s a deep, earthy scent or a light, refreshing smell, it’s all about personal preference. The cologne will become your signature scent if you love it — and if not, then the hunt for a new scent begins. Cologne can also act as a thoughtful gift, and, as Father’s Day approaches, you may even be considering gifting a bottle to the father figure in your life.

Shopping for the best men’s cologne and perfume sets to surprise that special someone, family member or even your best friend with can be a little tricky, but that’s where we come in. We’ve done the research and scoured the reviews to find a nice mix of men’s colognes to help you sweep them off their feet with intoxicatingly good scents. No matter what your budget is, we’ve put together a nice mix of scents to browse through.

The best part? Cologne is giftable anytime of the year. Whether you’re just looking for Father’s Day gift ideas or a bottle for yourself, there’s a scent out there for everyone.

Keep scrolling to see a roundup of the 10 great men’s colognes you can gift anytime of the year.

Sephora

Maison Margiela – “Replica” Jazz Club (1 fl oz) $85 Buy Now 1

Maison Margiela’s bottle of Jazz Club will transport you back to the age of smoky cigar-filled clubs mixed with notes of tobacco leaf, lemon and pink pepper, neroli oil, rum and vanilla. The bottle was even inspired by old apothecary jars to complete its vintage feel.

Nordstrom

Maison Francis Kurkdijan – Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (1.2 fl oz) $195 Buy Now 1

For the outdoorsy types, consider Baccarat Rouge, which is made with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris. The scent aims to be a light, sophisticated and poetic while lying on your skin like “an amber, floral and woody breeze,” as the brand describes.

Amazon

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men (3.3 fl oz) $20.28 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Nautica’s Boyage Eau De Toilette for Men is considered a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon with almost 75,000 five-star reviews — and we can see why. It’s made to be a more romantic men’s cologne, featuring scents inspired by a salty sea breeze, coastal herbs and woods.

Amazon

Dolce & Gabbana The One for Men Eau de Parfum Spray (3.3 fl oz) $68.04 $75.00 9% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Give him the designer treatment with a bottle of Dolce & Gabbana cologne — and it’s currently on sale! Aromas you can expect are top notes of grapefruit, coriander and basil, and base notes of cedarwood, amber and tobacco, making it ideal for nights out together.

Amazon

Happy by Clinique for Men Cologne (3.4 fl oz) $34.33 $75.00 54% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Clinique’s Happy for Men Cologne is the refreshing scent that’ll get his day started on the right note. It’s not only labeled as an Amazon Choice, but comes with scents of citrus lemon, mandarin and grapefruit he can spritz on for a day in the office or summer road trips to the bay. Plus, you can snag it for over 50 percent off!

Boy Smells

Boy Smells – Woodphoria (65 mL) $98 Buy Now 1

This gender-neutral cologne by Boy Smells comes in a convenient travel-size bottle for a mid-day scent refresh that’ll leave him smelling of fig, coconut and jasmine petals mixed with sandalwood, cedarwood and musks.

Nordstrom

Jo Malone – Wood Sage & Sea Salt (1 fl oz) $80 Buy Now 1

Get ready to bury your nose in him, as this Jo Malone cologne smells as intoxicatingly good as it sounds. Not only does it come in a chic bottle for display, but will leave him smelling of a salty sea shore.

Amazon

Chanel – Bleu De By for Men Eau De Parfum Spray (5 fl oz) $184 Buy Now From Amazon 1

This Chanel cologne has been around since 2010 and won’t be leaving anytime soon. It’s a classic scent that covers a little bit of everything from woodsy scents to citrus notes and even spicy aromas. No matter what he’s into, this will certainly have his nose perking with interest.

Amazon

Calvin Klein – Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette (1.6 fl oz) $65.00 $80.00 19% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Calvin Klein’s Eternity for Men is another Amazon Choice for its captivating scents of fresh bergamot and mandarin paired with earthy florals and rain-drenched moss. It’ll make a nice aroma to start his day off refreshed and ready to take on the work week.

Amazon

Curve Men’s Cologne Fragrance Spray (6.8 fl oz) $28.38 $34.40 18% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For a wallet-friendly pick with designer-inspired smells, consider snagging this bottle of Curve cologne. It features soothing yet woodsy scents of lavender, cardamom and sandalwood he can sport day or night.