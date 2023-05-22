The 20 Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales: Save Up to 50% Off Top Brands

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Memorial Day may be next Monday (May 29), but since it marks the first major shopping holiday of the season, the sales have already started. Some of the best beauty deals for Memorial Day 2023 have begun (or are getting ready to), which is why we did the digging to round up the hottest ones.

Don’t settle for full price when you can snag up to 50% off the most coveted brands. Whether you need a skincare refresh or just want to update your makeup collection, now’s your chance to snag some hot ticketed items. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you (and your bathroom counter) covered. Below, find the best Memorial Day beauty deals of 2023 — both current and upcoming.

20 Memorial Day 2023 Beauty Deals You Should Know About

Macy’s – Thanks to Macy’s 10 Days of Glam, you can enjoy up to 50% off top skincare, makeup and hair brands including MAC, Tarte, Pattern Beauty, Sunday Riley and more. Every day until May 29, the site will be updating with fresh, new sales on top products. Plus, you can score free shipping on your order with the promo code GLAM10.

Amazon Beauty – You’re always guaranteed to find popular hair, skin and makeup for a fraction of the price on the site. With new beauty sales added daily, you can score everything from CeraVe tinted SPF to 25% off Neutrogena Makeup Wipes with just a click of a button.

Ulta Beauty – MDW just so happened to fall on the same month as Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair event. From now until June 3, there will be daily sales, promotions and surprises on haircare products such as Wet Brush, Curlsmith and Sexy Hair.

Nordstrom – Don’t snooze on Nordstrom’s sale section! The retailer has a variety of discounted makeup and skincare products from luxe brands such as MAV and Aveda going for up to 40% off.

La Roche-Posay – From May 28-30, the brand will be having a 20% off sitewide sale (including on their beloved SPF products). Until then, there are other specials you can take advantage of while you wait, such as 15% off three face serums of your choice.

Kosas Cosmetics – Right now you can enjoy up to 50% off the brand’s hot summer set, including the limited edition Ready in 5 Set ($35.50).

Bliss – Enjoy restocking your skincare collection with a sitewide sale of 15% off using the code BW15. You’ll also be eligible for free standard shipping when you spend $40 or more (no promo code required). Then, starting May 24, you can celebrate an additional 30% off during their annual Friends & Family sale.

Glossier – Sets are having a moment right now, so take advantage of all the deals the minimalist beauty brand has to offer. From the daily makeup set to its serum trio, you can enjoy all the benefits for less.

Dermstore – Make room on your bathroom counter, because it’s officially Dermstore’s summer sale. Now, you can score up to 20% off or double the points on luxury skincare brands. So if you’re running low on your exfoliant or retinol, now’s the time to replenish.

Elizabeth Arden – For their Unofficial Start to Summer Sale, the retailer is having tiered discounts with 20% off orders of $50-$74.99; 25% off orders of $75-$99.99; and 30% off orders $100+.

Coco & Eve – From May 23 to 30, the haircare and skincare brand will be having 20% off sitewide (excluding new SPF products).

Tatcha – Bundle up and save starting May 23 until May 30! Any of the value bundles will be given an additional 15% off using the code EXTRA15.

It Cosmetics – Need some new CC+ cream? Well, take advantage of the sitewide 25% off sale to ring in Memorial Day. Plus, if you spend $75 or more, you’ll receive a free gift with purchase. The only things that won’t apply to the sale are any new items and sets.

Lanolips – Give your shower routine a sudsy refresh with Lanolips’ 15% off deal going on sitewide only on May 29.

Too Faced – We just had to shout out Too Faced’s We Made Too Much sale section, which is boasting discounted prices for $20 or less on coveted makeup such as the Better Than Sex Mascara (now for $10 off).

Tarte – The beauty brand popped off with its latest sale section adds including deep discounts on eyeshadow palettes, makeup brushes and more.

Paula’s Choice – Starting May 26, the brand is kicking off its anniversary sale with slashed prices on items including its bestsellers. Just add the code 28YEARS into your cart. Plus, for eligible purchase you can receive a full-sized gift.

Violet Grey – Whether you’re looking to restock your eyeliner or toner, starting Tuesday (May 23) Violet Grey is hosting its Put It in the Bag event, which will debut deals up to 50% off. That means brands like Victoria Beckham Beauty will be offered a slashed prices, so you can reap the benefits at a fraction of the cost. Don’t sleep on it though, as the event ends May 29!

Mario Badescu Skincare – Mario Badescu Skincare is blessing shoppers with new deals every day from now until May 30. Spend $35 and receive a free Green Tea Facial Spray using the code TEATIME (offer ends May 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Then, starting May 25, a tiered promotion will kickoff with 10% off any order. The more you spend though, the higher the percentage off. For example, spending $35-$49.99 will earn you 15% off; spend $50-$74.99 for 20% off and 25% off orders of $75+.

Target – The Summer Kickoff Sale is officially here and will be providing daily deals and promotions until May 29. Everything from deodorant and body wash to moisturizers and mascara are being offered at discounted prices.

Macy’s

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $8.50 $17 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Macy’s wasn’t lying when they said up to 50% off must-have products — and this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is the proof. Featuring a fast-acting formula using salicylic acid, just apply it directly to the white head or spot you’re targeting and watch as it instantly dries it out. Make sure to also add the code GLAM10 before checking out to receive the deal.

Macy’s

Peter Roth Thomas Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream $56.25 $75 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Give your face a spa-like treatment from the comfort of your home using this moisturizing cream packed with pre- and probiotics. The formula will also help defend you skin agains pollutants and blue light damage. Be sure to use the code GLAM10 to score the deal before you checkout.

Kosas

Kosas – The Ready in 5 Set $35.50 $71 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Get ready for a day out in a flash thanks to this quick and easy-to-use makeup set from Kosas. The set includes a cream blush and highlighter duo, wet oil lip gloss and 10 second eye gel eyeshadow — all for half off!

Kosas

Kosas – Full Face of Kosas Set $77 $96 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Create your own full-size makeup set down to the shade thanks to Kosas’ customizable set. Choose from a range of shades and color while building your new makeup routine, which will consist of a foundation, highlighter and blush duo, wet oil lip gloss and eyeshadow gel.

La Roche-Posay

La Roche-Posay – Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum $39.99 Buy Now 1

As one of the various options to choose from for the luxury skincare’s serum deal, this B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum will hydrate and plump skin, resulting in a smooth, glowing appearance. To score the 15% off, be sure to add two more qualifying serums to your cart.

Ulta Beauty

Wet Brush – EPIC Professional Quick Dry $9.99 $19.99 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Keep your strands snarl-free with a Wet Brush that won’t break the bank. The flexible bristles will move with you strands to keep them smooth and free of any knots. It’s also available in two shades to customize to your liking.

Ulta Beauty

Curlsmith – Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash $28 $56 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Give your curls the ultimate lather and rinse experience using Curlsmith’s Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash. The two-in-one shampoo and conditioner uses ingredients like avocado, sunflower and coconut oil to nourish hair without stripping it of its natural oils. Plus, it’s 50% off!

It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics – CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum $35.25 $47 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Enjoy a smooth matte complexion without the heaviness that some foundations can supply. It Cosmetics lightweight CC cream is a basic but an essential in your makeup arsenal — and it even includes SPF 40.

It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics – Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara $21 $28 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

It Cosmetics is bringing length and lift with its beloved Superhero Elastic Stretch Mascara. The formula is buildable so you can customize it just how you like it while the collagen, biotin and peptides condition your lashes to prevent them from drying out.

Dermstore

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 $39.20 $49 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

A solid SPF is a must-have no especially during the summer months. Protect your face from damaging UV rays using Colorscience’s Face Shield, which includes a sweat and water-resistant formula for longer wear. Don’t forget to punch in the code SUN at checkout to score an extra 20% off.