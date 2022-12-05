Sweet Dreams: The 9 Cutest Matching Pajamas to Buy for the Holidays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Matching pajamas are a holiday tradition for many families, friends, couples and pet lovers. If you happen to fall in one of those categories and have been looking for a pair of PJs to rock this holiday, we’re here to help!

Now that holiday shopping is in full force, stores are busier than usual, which means that customers can expect long lines. For those of you who don’t feel like waiting in line or leaving the house at all, we put together a list of some of the cutest matching pajama sets available online.

Below, find a festive list of matching pajama sets to wear for the holidays.

Old Navy

Old Navy Red Buffalo Plaid Women’s Pajamas Set $30 Buy Now 1

We’re kicking things off with the classic red buffalo plaid flannel pajamas from Old Navy’s Jingle Jam Shop. The PJ’s start at $12 in select styles (joggers, shorts, onesies, etc.) and are available in different colors including white tartan, black buffalo plaid, green and blue plaid in adult sizes XS-4X. Old Navy’s Jingle Jam Shops features all kinds of holiday pajamas in festive colors such as buffalo plaid, fair isles, stripes, a Santa pattern, Christmas trees, plus Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve pajama sets. Save 30% off everything with code: Hurry. See more Old Navy pajamas here and here to check out the Family Red Check Onesies at Macy’s.

Amazon

The Children’s Place 2 Piece Family Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets $9.18 $11.48 20% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Children’s Place Family Matching Pajamas are currently on sale at the brand’s Amazon store. Choose from dozens of different colors and designs including the best-selling, Buff Bear pattern featured above. The 100% cotton pajamas feature long sleeves, a rib-knit crew neck collar and sleeve cuffs, attached footies with elasticized back ankles and an allover holiday print. Find other options here.

Kohl’s

Jammies for Your Families Feliz Navidad Pajamas $5-$26 $10-$52 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Spread a little joy! The Jammies for Your Families Joyful Celebration Collection features fun designs that you can mix and match including a flannel pajama set, two-piece pajama set, striped pajamas, onesies, and the Feliz Navidad set pictured above.

Target

Multi Santa Matching Family Pajamas Collection $from $7 Buy Now 1

Here’s comes Santa Clause! The Multi Santa Matching Family Pajamas Collection from Target’s Wondershop features matching Santa print illustrations by Brooklyn artist Alice Butts. Each pajama set includes a long-sleeve sleep shirt and pajama pants showcasing multiple illustrations of Santa’s face.

Target

Hanukkah Lion’s Matching Family Pajamas Set $from $10 Buy Now 1

Also at Target’s Wondershop, the Hanukkah Lions Matching Family Pajamas Collection. The pajamas have an allover print of lions engaging in various “traditional Hanukkah activities” according to the product description. These comfy pajamas are made from 100% cotton and are available for adults, kids, and pets. See other Hanukkah pajamas here.

Snoop Dogg and Family for SKIMS Courtesy of SKIMS

SKIMS Fleece Sleep Set $98 Buy Now 1

Snoop Dogg and his family star in the 2022 holiday campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line. These flannel pajamas are part of the brand’s seasonal, cozy collection and come in brown, gray plaid and cypress buffalo.

Etsy

Personalized Family Christmas Pajamas $11 $22 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Looking for personalized pajamas? Etsy is a great resource! The monogrammed set above is available in classic plaid, black and white, red and black plaid, classic green, charcoal love and desert rose and includes an option for the family dog.

Amazon

The Children’s Place Family Matching Christmas Holiday Sets $23.98 $29.98 20% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Let it glow! These Christmas light matching pajamas from The Children’s Place are one of the many designs and colors available for the holidays — and they’re on sale at Amazon.

Amazon

SWOMOG Girls Boys Silk Satin Pajamas Set Button-Down PJs $25.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Holiday pajamas are usually made from cotton and fleece material, but you can also purchase silk pajamas like the ones pictured above, which come in a dozen solid colors including blue, black, green, white, red and misty rose, in addition to snowflake and other holiday patterns. For other matching silk pajamas at Etsy like these monogrammed pajamas ($29.99) and at major retailers such as Walmart.