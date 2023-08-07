Need to Relieve Some Stress? This Budget-Friendly Massage Gun Is On Sale for $17 at Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Need to relieve some stress? When it comes to treating muscle strain, pains, tensions and soreness, massage guns get the job done.

And you don’t have to spend a fortune to get your hands on decent options such as the Xllent Massage Gun. Like all massage guns, this budget-friendly, electric massager is designed to “apply concentrated pressure pulses” deep into your muscle tissue, which can help improve blood circulation, “increase the range of motion” and shorten your muscle fatigue and recovery time when training or working out.

Xllent Massage Gun Birthday Gifts for Women/Men,Gifts for Women/Men- Super Quiet Electric Percussion Massager,Gifts for Mom/Wife/Dad/Her/Him(Gray) $16.95 $26.99 37% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Xllent message gun is equipped with six washable and replaceable massage heads, an aluminum alloy handle, LCD touch screen, noise reduction technology and the battery lasts 4-6 hours. Get on sale for just $16.95 at Amazon. This limited deal takes 37% off the $25 massage gun.

If you’re budget is closer to $30, the bestselling Olsky Massage Gun is only $25.88. For a slightly more expensive option at a deeper discount, get a Renpho Active Handheld Body Massager on sale for $70.

Renpho Active Handheld Body Massage Gun $69.98 $249.99 72% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The Renpho massager “digs deep, adjusts and rotates” to provide relief to your muscles with five built-in speeds and a 10-minute auto-off feature. According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts for 2.5 hours, which is more than enough time, per customer reviews.

Willing to up the price even more? Invest in a Hyperice massage gun. It’s one of the more expensive brands on our list and well worth the price.

Hypervolt 2 will cost you $200, but think of it as an investment piece (I’ve had a Hypervolt 2 for nearly two years and it’s still going strong). Hypervolt 2 is available at Best Buy, Amazon and other retailers (in addition to Hyperice.com).

Where can you find Hyperice massage guns on sale? Snag the Hyperice Plus on sale for $119 here and shop bundle deals such as the HyperIce Gold Pack for $140 (reg. $199).

The Hypervolt Plus features three times the power of Hypervolt, with Quiet Glide technology and Bluetooth capabilities. You can also use the Hyperice app to guide your Hypervolt through routines designed for specific muscle groups and body parts.

