6 Cool Lunch Boxes for Adults That Will Keep Your Food Fresh in Style

Lunch boxes today have modernized way past the brown paper bags some of us used to carry around. Now, you can carry anything from a purse-style lunch sack, to stackable models or even ones that heat up. It’s all centered around your preferences and what you want to get out of a lunch whether you’re taking it to work, college or a picnic.

The best adult lunch boxes are travel necessities as they’re usually durable, feature insulating materials and can keep your food and beverages fresh for long periods of time. Parents may be tempted just to carry their children’s lunch box to the office, but with so many trendy and modern designs out there, you can bring a trendy lunch box to work that doesn’t feature a graphic of Coco Melon.

If you need a little inspiration to get you started, we rounded up a few of our favorite cool adult lunch boxes based on reviews that’ll keep your food and drinks fresh in style.

Keep reading to check out our picks.

Amazon

Bentgo Classic – All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container $16.99 $29.99 43% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Bentgo lunch box container has gained heaps of praise — like over 31,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers can’t get enough of how durable the material is and how it “doesn’t stain easily.” The design also comes with compartments to separate food in and, as an added bonus, includes matching utensils.

Urban Outfitters

BAGGU Puffy Lunch Bag $38 Buy Now 1

BAGGU’s Puffy Lunch Bag is a trendy take on the traditional lunch box as it comes in a vibrant pattern that’ll make it easy to spot your lunch in a lineup. Shoppers are obsessed with how spacious and insulating the material is saying, “I love the size of this lunchbox, it always fits exactly everything I need plus it’s very well insulated and super lightweight.”

Amazon

FORABEST Electric Lunch Box $39.99 $46.99 15% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

You won’t have to worry about microwaving your food at work again once you use this electric lunch box. It’s designed to keep your food fresh and warm from the comfort of your desk or car as it comes with two different types of plugs. The stainless steel dish will help heat things up fast, while the included carry bag makes it easier to take from place to place.

Amazon

YETI Daytrip Lunch Box $80.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Yeti won’t just keep your drinks cool, the brand also has a lunch box that’ll keep your food and drinks fresh for long periods of time. While it’s more of a splurge, the 4.7 star rating proves it’s worth it as it comes with a heavy duty material that’s water- and leak proof, which will make cleaning it a total breeze.

Amazon

Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box $54.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Featuring two layers of insulating material, you won’t want to skip out on Hydro Flask’s lunch box. It’s built to keep your food as fresh as the moment you packed it and comes in two sizes to customize to your needs. It also comes with a 4.6 star rating with shoppers loving how it “stays cold for hours” when you add an ice pack.

Calpak

Calpak Insulated Lunch Bag $37.80 $42 10% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Calpak’s take on a lunch box combines the style of a purse with the insulation and spaciousness of a modern lunch box. You’ll almost want to switch out your purse for your lunch bag as it comes in a variety of trendy patterns. Reviewers note that it’s also easy to clean and comes with a variety of pockets for holding snacks, beverages and more.

“It’s a great size for all my lunch and snacks, or even when I go on long drives keeps my food cool and I also love its pockets,” one shopper said.

