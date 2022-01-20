Lunar New Year: 21 Gifts to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Year of the Tiger is right around the corner!

Lunar New Year doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 1, but it’s never too early to start shopping for gifts. If you’re not familiar with Lunar New Year, the annual celebration — also known as Chinese New Year — follows the lunar calendar, which contains 354 days, versus the 365-day Gregorian calendar that you might be more familiar with.

2022 represents the Year of the Tiger, an animal that symbolizes strength, power and prosperity in the Chinese zodiac. The Chinese zodiac is separated into 12 astrological signs that are governed by different animals like the tiger, rat, snake, horse, ox and monkey. The astrological calendar repeats itself every 12 years, which means that there are lots of people who were born in years that correspond with the tiger (of course, you don’t have to be born during a tiger year to get a gift). In China, where Lunar New Year celebrations can last up to 16 days, the color red represents happiness, success, vitality, beauty and good luck — which is why most Lunar New Year products feature red coloring. Below, find a curated list of 21 gift options for Lunar New Year.

Start the year off on a sweet note. Sugarfina’s Lunar New Year 9-Piece Candy Truck makes a nice gift for candy lovers who like variety. It has candies, gummy bears and chocolate individually packaged in cute little boxes. For more sweet gift ideas, check out Sugarfina’s Lunar New Year 8-Piece Bento Box set.

Buy: $115 at Amazon.com.

For tea lovers, these porcelain tea cups from World Market celebrate each sign in the Chinese zodiac. The cups are sold separately and feature adorable illustrations of the 12 animals in the zodiac.

Buy: $5.99 at WorldMarket.com.

Looking for a full tea set? This vibrant set comes with a teapot and six teacups packed in a beautiful cloth bag.

Buy: $59.99 at Amazon.com.

Thinking of sending out cards for Lunar New Year? This festive set includes 10 cards printed on soft, textured paper. The cards can be personalized with the message of your choosing.

Buy: $24 at Papier.com.

Journaling is a great way to start a new year. Map out your dreams, manifestations and more in this Year of the Tiger Journal.

Buy: $19.95 at Etsy.com.

Chilly weather means stocking up on cozy clothes like this graphic hoodie from Coach. Made from cotton and polyester, this tiger hoodie features a kangaroo pocket on the front, and it’s on sale for 60% off the regular price.

Buy: $131.20 at Coachoutlet.com.

Make a splash in a pair of Hunter rain boots. These waterproof, eco-friendly boots are made from natural vegan rubber with recycled polyester lining and insoles. The outer portion of the boots are finished with a large logo print celebrating the Year of the Tiger.

Buy: $170 at Hunterboots.com.

The Marc Jacobs Year of the Tiger Tote Bag makes a fierce statement. This polyester-cotton bag features a classic tiger stripe color block jacquard design that symbolizes “challenge and imagination.” The tote bag includes a top zip closure and removable adjustable strap.

Buy: $325 at Marcjacobs.com.

Give the gift of good luck this year with this cute little plush. Printed on the front of the 7-inch tiger plush are the words “Hu Nian Ji Xiang,” which loosely translates to “good luck and good fortune” for the new year.

Buy: $17.99 on Amazon.

Planning a trip to Disneyland for Lunar New Year? You might need some headgear. The Lunar New Year Minnie Mouse Ears Headband makes a unique gift for a Disney lover who wants to stand out. The headband has a large, gold sequin bow with soft, padded mouse ears, embroidered flowers, appliqués and red sequins. Disney’s Lunar New Year collection also includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse Lunar New Year Plushies ($29.99), festive T-shirts and kids costumes.

Buy: $29.99 at shopDisney.com.

Jewelry makes a nice gift idea no matter the time of year. This specially designed Lunar New Year-inspired necklace from Salvatore Ferragamo couples a gold tiger pendant with a tiny red charm. The necklace is one of the pieces in Ferragamo’s Lunar New Year capsule collection, which integrates designs from Chinese artists Sun Yuah and Peng Yu, who created a special print inspired by the Year of the Tiger.

Buy: $280 at Faragamo.com.

A red lip never goes out of style! Dior’s Lunar New Year Limited Edition Set collection includes three Rouge Dior lipsticks and two Rouge Dior colored lip balms.

Buy: $195 at Dior.com

Speaking of makeup, this collectible powder compact from Estée Lauder is a unique gift option. It contains refillable Perfect Setting Powder (available in the five different shades) that comes in an intricately designed compact.

Buy: $175 at Esteelauder.com.

Want to turn heads? The Tory Burch Tanya the Tiger Bag is a playful but festive accessory that can be paired with a simple pair of jeans and a shirt. The leather, zipper closure bag showcases Tanya the Tiger wearing a charming monogram knit with matching gold buttons.

Buy: $598 at ToryBurch.com.

Another tiger-inspired design from Marc Jacobs, the Year of the Tiger Joggers feature an interchangeable, orange “M” at the sides rendered in a contrasting tiger motif.

Buy: $295 at Marcjacobs.com.

These Lunar New Year-inspired socks are a great gift option for less than $20. The socks are made from a blend of soft cotton yarn with a terry cushioned sole and ribbed leg for added comfort.

Buy: $18 at Roots.com.

Shopping for beauty items? The Year of the Tiger Uplifting Firming Cream from Shiseido is designed to reduce signs of aging and increase hydration and nutrients in the skin. The packaging, which was created in collaboration with fashion designer Angel Chen, fuses traditional tiger imagery with contemporary elements that celebrate strength, courage, beauty and prosperity for the Lunar New Year. Also featured in the Lunar New Year collection: Ultimune Power Infusing Serum ($140), and the Future Solution LX Enmei Ultimate Luminance Serum ($450).

Buy: $135 at Shiseido.com.

Alcohol is synonymous with New Year celebrations, but this beautifully designed Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Tiger limited-edition scotch is the kind of bottle that you’ll want to keep on display rather than drink. The special Lunar New Year Blue label bottle was illustrated by Chinese artist Shan Jiang.

Buy: $229.99 TotalWine.com.

Rastaclat bracelets are inspired by music, action sports and street culture. The company released a 12-piece Lunar New Year Collection of bracelets featuring red braided styling, gold lourex and a gold circular ball featuring 12 animals of the zodiac. Each bracelet represents a different animal and comes packaged in an exclusive box outfitted with the entire zodiac calendar.

Buy: $25.99 at Rastaclat.com.

Can’t forget about Versace. The Italian fashion line also dropped a collection for Lunar New Year 2022. This soft, cotton hoodie features an exclusive tiger motif embroidered on the chest along with the Versace logo. This hoodie is available in multiple sizes ranging from XS-6XL. Add a pair of Lunar New Year La Greca Sweatpants to complete the look.

Buy: $1,675 at Versace.com.

Another piece in Versace’s collection, the Lunar New Year Tiger Jacket. The jacket doesn’t come out until Jan. 31 but you can pre-order now. You’ll want to move quickly though, because they’re selling out fast.

Buy: $1,875 at Versace.com.