Best Luggage Deals: 7 Can’t Miss Sales to Shop for Your Next Getaway

Sun, fun and travel. The summer is synonymous with many things but if you’re among the millions of people who plan to go on a trip this summer, you’ll need something to carry all of your belongings. To help you get prepared for your next getaway, we’ve collected a list of the seven best luggage deals from major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack and more.

Welcome the summer solstice with a collection of sales of up to 67% off luggage sets (find duffle bags on sale here). For more travel supples, read our roundups of travel essentials and best travel deals.

Below, find a list of the best luggage deals to shop for summer.

Walmart

American Tourister Fieldbrook 2 Piece Soft Luggage Set $48.99 $59.99 18% off% OFF Buy Now 1

First up, basic black! If you’re looking for a luggage set under $50, Walmart has one of the deepest deals that we’ve found online for a black, two-piece luggage set. The duo includes a boarding bag and a 21-inch upright, carry-on bag with in-line wheels.

Amazon

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggages, Rose Gold, 3 Piece Set $59.30 Buy Now From Amazon 1

“Great for the price point,” according to one of dozens of positive reviews. The Travelers Club Chicago Hardside three-piece set gives you tons of variety at an affordable prices. The $60 set includes a 20-inch carry on luggage, 15-inch boarding tote, a 10-inch travel kit toiletry case, and you can get it in over six colors including coral, rose gold, apple butter, navy blue, teal and red.

Walmart

Rollmaster Lite 28-Inch Expandable Large Checked Hardside Spinner Luggage $149.97 $460 67% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Travel tip: A sliver bag will be easy to spot on the luggage conveyer belt. This Travel Pro hard-shell suitcase is 30 inches tall and 19.5 inches long and weighs 12.5 pounds. Inside, you’ll find an interior zip compartment, two mesh zip pockets; and a second compartment with double pocket divider and buckle strap.

Amazon

Coolife Luggage Expandable(only 28″) Suitcase 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner $159.99 (with $20 instant coupon) $179.99 11% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Save $20 on this three-piece, expandable Coolife luggage set which you can get in nine different colors including lake blue, grey, black and red. The set includes a 15.4-inch bag that expands to 22.4 inches; a 17.7-inch medium bag that expands to 26.4 inches and a large 20.9-inch bag that expands to 28 inches. For another affordable trio, try this three-piece set on sale for $109.99 at Walmart.

Nordstrom Rack

Geoffrey Beene Two-Piece Tote and Spinner Luggage Set $179.97 $359.99 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Chic and affordable. This petal-pink two-piece luggage duo comes with an expandable luggage and a 20-inch tote bag (with zipper closure). The wheeled suitcase has a lined interior with a push-button handle and it measures nearly 22-inches tall close to 16 inches wide.

Level 8 Textured Luggage 2-Piece Set $359.99 $319.99 -13% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Looking for a heavy-duty luggage set? You can get this Level 8 textured luggage set — in blue or black — in 24 or 28-inch suitcase with a 20-inch carry on.

Bloomingdale’s

Tumi 19-Degree International Expandable 4-Wheel Carry-On $589.99 $750 21% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Tumi’s 19-Degree Expandable Suitcase is made from a recycled polycarbonate shell and anti-microbial treated lining. The 19 Degree collection features lightweight, flexible and durable luggage, four recessed dual spinner wheels and an adjustable and three-stage telescoping handle. For a similar, budget-friendly alternative to Tumi, check out the Kenneth Cole Reaction 28-Inch Renegade Suitcase, which is on sale for $97.97 at Nordstrom Rack.