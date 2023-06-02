Celebrating Pride: 20 LGBTQ+ Brands to Support This Month & Beyond

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Happy Pride! It’s time to celebrate love in all forms while honoring and continuing to educate ourselves on LGBTQ+ history. Along with all the parades and celebrations that go on throughout the month of June, there are an endless amount of LGBTQ+ brands you should know about to support — now and beyond Pride.

Whether you’re in the market for vibrant makeup to go with a new top and fun accessories, or bold coffee and eclectic home decor, there is an LGBTQ+ brand to go with it. We’ve done the research and gathered together as many small brands to shop to help support local businesses while spotlighting unique products you can stock up on.

No matter what you’re in the market for, take a look below to shop small and support LGBTQ+ brands.

Diaspora Co.

Build Your Own Spice Shelf $From $33 Buy Now 1

Spice up your kitchen with Diaspora Co.! This queer-owned business supplies a mix of single-origin spices bought directly from farmers while ensuring they’re paid living wages (up to 6x the commodity). You can build your own mix of spices or grab a single container to bring some flavor to your next dish.

Amazon

Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss $30.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Madison Reed is a queer- and female-owned company founded by Amy Errett, with a mission to help you have your dream hair. From hair glosses and root touch-ups to hair dye and hair masks, you can achieve vibrant hair that’s healthy and won’t require an appointment. This hair gloss will help remove copper tones from your hair to bring out the desired color and extend the life of your hair in between appointments.

Eucalyptus Deodorant $22 Buy Now 1

Malin + Goetz was founded by Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, a couple who had the idea to create skincare that anyone — regardless of gender or skin type — could use. From eucalyptus deodorant (we’ve personally tried and love) to face, body, hair and even candles, you can revamp your entire skincare and bathroom routine through the brand’s all natural and sensitive skin-friendly products.

TomboyX

Essentials Soft Bra $32 Buy Now 1

Kick back in comfort in one of TomboyX‘s soft undergarments, activewear, swim pieces or just regular apparel. The clothing and attire brand is a queer-founded company with a mission of supplying comfortable clothing for all genders and bodies.

W3ll People

Supernatural Stick Multi-Use Blush $22 Buy Now 1

For fans of clean beauty products, W3ll People not only supplies a line of brushes and tools, makeup and skincare products, but was created by queer co-founders Shirley Pinkson Mañas and James Walker with a focus on creating beauty and skincare products from clean ingredients that aren’t harmful to the environment or our skin.

Bokksu

Bokksu Japanese Snack Box Subscription $From $39.99/month Buy Now 1

Expand your snack options with food and treats from Japan. Bokksu is a Japanese- and LGBTQ-founded brand that provides monthly subscription boxes filled with snacks from the island country. These treat-filled packages will help expand your tastes and let you travel to Japan through flavor, all from the comfort of your home.

Minna

Julie Pillow Sky $295 Buy Now 1

Minna is a queer-led textiles brand made up of artists and creators in Hudson, N.Y. Cozy up with one of their unique and soft blankets, or add some color to your couch and accent chairs with a chic throw pillow. Whatever you choose will have been made ethically, and provides you with an honest and transparent process.

Babeland

Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 2 Clitoral Stimulator $69.95 Buy Now 1

Babeland wants to encourage you to connect with yourself or your partner on a deeper level. Consider this queer-founded shop your go-to for all your bedroom needs, as it supplies toys, lubes, lingerie and even information for those exploring their sexuality.

WunderPop Shop

Love Justice Equality Short-Sleeve $25+ Buy Now 1

Consider WunderPop Shop your destination for feminist and LGBTQ+ supporting apparel. Show off your pride and support a small business by donning one of their various graphic T-shirts, or enjoying their mugs and more.

Boy Smells

Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves: Slow Burn $52 Buy Now 1

Boy Smells is a gay-founded brand created by partners Matthew Herman and David Kien, who are ready to handle all your fragrance needs. From candles and room sprays to even lingerie and body care, you can have a fruity, cozy, sultry or even fresh ambiance. You may recognize the brand from partnering with “High Horse” singer Kacey Musgraves to create her incense and raspberry-scented Slow Burn candle, or sea salt air smelling Grace candle from singer Grace Jones’ collaboration.

Couplet Coffee

The Blissful Blend $18 $24 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Brew up a cup of joe from the queer, female-owned brand Couplet Coffee. The brand provides a range of specialty coffee blends in fun packaging that’ll make your morning coffee routine a positive experience every time.

V Smiley Preserves

The Grande Dames $22 Buy Now 1

V Smiley Preserves delivers fresh spreads including marmalade and jam, and is led by a female and queer founder. You can shop by category or pairings to find your perfect spreads and combinations, making snack time an extra special treat.

Ghost Democracy

Cocoon: Replenishing Ceramide Rich Cream $34 Buy Now 1

Ghost Democracy is an inclusive direct-to-consumer beauty brand founded by Rex Chou with a mission to provide everyone access to quality skincare products. Ingredients are clean, vegan and aim to help you meet your skin goals, providing everything from creams, toners, serums and more.

Lockwood

Small Cutting Board with Handle $44.95 Buy Now 1

Whether you’re looking for gifts, home goods, kids supplies or paper goods, Lockwood looks to thoughtfully source items and provides a place to inspire and treat yourself and others. The brand was founded by Mackenzi Farquer, a queer owner and parent who loves to share her design and retail with all who visit her brick-and-mortar stores or online shop.

Roverlund

Ready-For-Adventure Pet Backpack $189 Buy Now 1

Queer founder and Vogue alum Jaime Knowles saw a need for better pet carriers as a dog owner, which led to the creation of Roverlund. The brand has a line of outdoor and travel gear (including a dog backpack) that’s fashionable and, most importantly, geared toward pets.

Amazon

Woxer Boxer Briefs – Baller 5″ Boyshorts $22.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

For underwear that won’t leave you with constant wedgies and discomfort, add the female, queer-owned brand Woxer to your lineup. The brand has designed gender-neutral boxers and underwear for anyone to wear and feel empowered in. Snag a single pair or bundle up and stock your garment drawers.

Burger & Fries Socks $10+ Buy Now 1

Add some fun to your feet with a pair of these socks from the queer-founded brand Pals Socks. With a mission to empower everyone — including the next generation of kids — to be themselves, the brand offers a range of unique socks featuring food and animal prints that’ll add some spice to your outfit.

Amazon

Pink House Alchemy Lavender Simple Syrup $19.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Here to sweeten your life with simple syrups is Pink House Alchemy. The brand was created by female and queer founder Emily Lawson, whose passion for alchemy led her to develop a range of syrups, bitters and even shrubs.

Alder New York

Everyday Cleanser $31.99 Buy Now 1

Revamp your self-care routine with a helping hand from Alder New York, a queer- and woman-owned independent skincare line created by Nina Zilka and David Krause. All the products utilize plant ingredients and are geared toward people of all ages, skin types and ethnicities.

Lip + Cheek Duo Brush $24 Buy Now 1

Noto was founded by Gloria Noto, who is not only apart of the LGBTQ+ community, but has the goal of providing minimalist makeup that’s clean and available to all regardless of gender identity. You’ll find a mix of makeup essentials, tools and skincare essentials.