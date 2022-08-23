The 5 Cutest Laptop Tote Bags for Work, School & Travel

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A tote bag offers a chic alternative to the more traditional laptop bag. You can stuff everything from electronic devices to textbooks, clothing and other things that you might need for work, school or travel.

To help you make the best choice, we’ve rounded up a handful of the cutest laptop tote bags under $100. From leather and canvas to eco-friendly designs, see the list of durable tote bags below.

Designed for a 15.6-inch laptop, this water-resistant bag features a crocodile leather design, polyester lining and trimmed with gold-toned hardware. The bag has one main pocket, two open big pockets for documents, books, etc., a large zipper pocket to store your personal belonging, two slip pockets, two pen pockets and a small zipper pocket for your ID, wallet and other essentials.

The Lubardy tote is available in a dozen different colors including black, brown, beige, blue and green. “This bag fits everything,” reads one Amazon review. “It fits a laptop, my keyboard, mouse, notebook, AirPods, mouse pad, wallet, water, EVERYTHING!”

Other reviews described the bag as “practical and fashionable,” perfect for work and travel, and roomy enough to fit a lot of items.

“I love everything about this laptop bag. I received a couple of compliments on the bag within the first few days of receiving it,” reads another Amazon review. “It looks very high end, although it is extremely affordable. Definitely a winner!”

Elsewhere on the list of affordable bags that customers love, the waterproof tote below has a near perfect, 5-star customer rating, and it’s only $30 at Walmart. Made from high-grade nylon and premium PU leather, this budget-friendly tote can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop (the laptop compartment is designed with soft pearl cotton to protect your laptop from accidental damage). The bag comes in black, brown, navy or gray and includes adjustable and removable shoulder straps along with multiple pockets (a padded laptop pocket, two main open pockets, two zipper pockets, two mesh pockets, two slot pockets and two pencil holders).

The bag is also equipped with a USB Charging port and built-in charging cable to power your smartphone or notebook device while you’re on the go. “This bag can fit so much [it’s] unbelievable,” a Walmart shopper wrote. “I use this as my computer bag during the week and as my personal carry on for my flights. I took it on a single day trip and it fit my computer, change of clothes [three] books my day planner, makeup bag, skincare routine case, clutch purse with wallet and phone and essentials bag, [three] snacks and all my chargers and keys, chapsticks and workout pants, shoes and hat !!! AND IT STILL COULD ZIP. I never once worried that the straps were going to break it [is] an excellent bag.”

Looking for an eco-friendly bag? The Vera Bradley Utility Tote is a great work bag for smaller electronics. This functional but versatile tote is made from recycled cotton and measures 14.75-inches wide by 13.5-inches long with a 5-inch depth, 11-inch strap drop and 39-inch removable strap.

The exterior features a front slip pocket, front zip compartment (complete with two slip pockets inside), two side slip pockets, a front flap pocket and a back slip pocket. This bag can worn as a tote or crossbody and is available in solid orange pictured above and several print designs.

Another “green” option, the Moss Please Recycle Tote is made from recycled water bottles and roomy enough to hold notebooks, binders, textbooks, a laptop, tablet and maybe even a change of clothes, per one customer review.

This carryall tote is available in four colors including green, blue, pink and black and if you’re looking to make an environmental statement, the bag has “Please Recycle” webbing on the strap. Other features include, a large main pocket (with zipper), two side slip pockets, a large front slip pocket and a small interior zip pocket to store keys, phones, and other little items.

From green bags, to brown bags. This gorgeous, Italian leather tote is convenient for everyday use, work or the weekend.

This leather tote has firm and comfortable straps, a 13-inch laptop slip, iPhone pocket, zipper pocket, a hook for your keys and several other pockets to store your essentials. The medium-sized bag is available in cognac or black.

“Truly a classic bag,” reads one customer review. “Very simple, attractive; goes with everything and perfect size for business folders.”

Need more options? This cognac-colored, handmade genuine leather bag is on sale for $89.96 on Etsy and this vegan leather checkered brown tote retails for just $22.59 at Walmart.