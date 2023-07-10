Apple’s MacBook Air Is Currently 25% Off: Shop the Prime Day Early Deal Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Early Prime Day deals are giving us just a taste of what we can expect Tuesday (July 11) and Wednesday (July 12) when Prime Day officially hits Amazon. While the big shopping event will offer a slew of sales on hot ticketed items, the days leading up to Prime Day also include heavily slashed prices on tech items, home finds, fashion favorites and even TikTok beauty alternatives. One of the major discounted deals so far? An Apple Macbook Air, which is currently 25% off.

Normally, the MacBook Air is priced at $999, but the deal slashes the price by $250, leaving it at a more wallet-friendly $750. If you’ve been dreaming of owning your own MacBook, are headed to college in the fall or have an out-of-date laptop, this sale is definitely worth jumping on.

It’s not just reserved for the space gray version either; you can snag 25% off the other two shades it comes in, including gold and silver.

Keep scrolling to shop the early Prime Day deal.

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air isn’t just a sleek-looking piece of tech, but features a 13.3-inch screen with retina display and 8 GB of ram memory for storing photos, documents and more. The slim and lightweight design makes it easy to transport from place to place making it one of your travel necessities. It’s been rated 4.8 stars on Amazon with over 17,500 shoppers giving it five stars. One person even described it as “everything you could ask for in a laptop”; it’s that good.

Not only can you surf the Web, but you’ll be able to binge watch shows on streamers including Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more. If you’re in the mood for jamming out to your latest playlist, the crisp speakers will provide a clear listening experience.

