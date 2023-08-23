13 Must-Have Amazon Labor Day Deals to Take Advantage of Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Labor Day is on Monday (Sept. 4), providing us with not only a long weekend, but also plenty of deals and sales to take advantage of. Whether you’re searching for some TV deals, laptop deals, discounted beauty products or fashion sales, Amazon is one of the retailers that will be chock-full of steals you can snag.

Rather than scour the thousands of sales the retailer is offering, we did the digging for you and found some of the best Labor Day sales on Amazon your cart will be begging you to add. From home to tech deals, keep reading to shop our picks and get ready to bask in all the savings.

AERLANG Portable Handheld Percussion Massager Gun $23.99 $89.99 73% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

“Sore muscles, who?” That’s what you’ll be saying after you give this massage gun a whirl. Not only is it being offered for a major 73% off, but it comes with customizable heads to use on your targeted areas and will help loosen muscles and relieve aches and pains.

X-cosrack Vinyl Record Storage Crate $32.68 $47.99 32% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

While you could continue piling your vinyl record collection on the floor of your bedroom, a storage crate can help declutter. For less than $40, this design comes with wired metal sides for added durability and is compact enough to store under your bed or display on top of your media storage cabinet.

USB Wall Charger $7.99 $15.99 50% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Lose your charging block? For half off you can get two wall chargers for the price of one. Not only are these USB port compatible, but they can charge two devices at once.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones $38 $59.99 37% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

In terms of over-ear headphones, Sony’s wireless ones are some of the best, according to reviews. Not only can you grab these for less than $40, but they’re also Bluetooth compatible, have a 4.5 star-rating and are labelled an Amazon Choice for over-ear headphones by Sony.

WALI Floating Entertainment Center Shelves $18.74 $24.99 25% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Space is a luxury not all of us have which is where these floating shelves come in. At less than $20, they’ll be able to display everything from photos, Xbox consoles, streaming devices and more. Now, you’ll finally be able to declutter that corner that’s collected all you miscellaneous tech devices.

SeasonLife Vintage Turntable $39.09 $79.99 51% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

SeasonLife’s Vintage Turntable is brining retro back, but with a modern twist. The device has the ability to playback your vinyl records as well as connect wirelessly to devices so you can listen to your playlists without having to drop money on Bluetooth speakers. After one use, you’ll probably consider one of the must-have accessories for vinyl collectors.

Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $29.99 $58.99 49% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you prefer something more compact when you listen to music, then consider these Bluetooth earbuds for less than $30. Amazon has labelled it a No. 1 bestseller for over-ear headphones with over 24,000 verified reviewers giving it a five-star rating. A full battery can get up to 48 hours of playback time (with the charging case) and it has a built-in mic so you can take calls and use smart device features like Siri and Alexa.

Sport Beats Stadium Seat $44.99 $55.99 20% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Concert and tour goers don’t have to settle for uncomfortable plastic chairs as this affordable stadium seat will offer cushy seating. The design comes with a drink holder and storage pocket to store your belongings with and is made to be foldable so you can easily carry it from the car to the show with less of a hassle.

Iyrany Record Player Stand $87.99 $109.99 20% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Put your record player, books, vinyl collection and more on display in style using this elegant record player stand. It uses a simple open cubby design that’s minimalist-approved and can blend into almost all decor aesthetics. Plus, it’s under $100 making it a total steal.

Molblly 8 inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress $From $99.99 $149.99 33% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Enjoy some major savings on this gel memory foam mattress currently being offered at under $100. It’s made with 8-inch thick memory foam and a gel interior to help relieve pressure and provide extra comfort throughout the night.

Miroposs Travel Makeup Mirror $16.99 $35.99 53% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Touch up your makeup no matter where you are with the help of this travel makeup mirror. It’s currently 53% off and can be folded and put away in your purse, tote bag, backpack or luggage. The design also features a ring light with three brightness settings to choose from.

Bronax Slides $23.99 $35.99 33% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Slide your feet into a pair of Bronax Slides that are just as comfy as they are stylish. For under $25, you can choose from 16 shades (or stock up on them all). They’re rated a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in women’s slippers and come designed with a rebound sole that’s lightweight and compression resistant to help providing stability and shock absorption.

Sunzel Flare Leggings $19.59 $49.99 61% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

You can never really have too many pairs of leggings and this flare styled pair will most likely be in constant rotation. It’s currently being discounted at 61% off and comes with a high-waist fit and subtle flare leg that you can pair with sports bras, tank tops, crop tops and more.

