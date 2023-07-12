These 5 Prime Day 2023 Karaoke Mic Deals Are Perfect for Your Next At-Home Gathering

Who doesn’t love a good karaoke night? Well, with Prime Day deals in full swing, you don’t need to head out to the bar to sing your heart out with friends. There are so many fun karaoke mics on the market that bring the party to the comfort of your home — and for a discounted price.

To help with your search among the countless options online for this holiday season, we’ve compiled five portable karaoke microphones with great Amazon reviews for your next karaoke night.

Keep reading to shop the best Prime Day karaoke microphone deals while they’re still available.

Carpool Karaoke The Mic 2.0 (2021 Version) $40 $59.99 33% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Inspired by The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s popular segment and first introduced a few years ago by karaoke brand Singing Machine, the Carpool Karaoke Mic has been completely re-designed with new features and upgrades — and it’s currently 33% off! The Carpool Karaoke Mic 2.0 is an updated 2021 version that features wireless Bluetooth compatibility, multiple voice and sound effects, and flashing light effects that sync to your music.

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $19.99 $49.99 60% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

You can snag the BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone for 60% off! Its built-in high-quality Bluetooth module can be used as speaker, player and recorder and is compatible with various singing applications. The mic also comes in six fun colors (including the pictured rose gold) to fit every mood.

RHM Karaoke Machine

RHM K666 Karaoke Machine $231.99 $299.99 23% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The RHM K666 Karaoke Machine is ideal for duets and parties as it comes with two microphones. It also features a portable full stereo system with speakers and is Bluetooth-quipped for versatile sound system functions like a portable PA system or a Bluetooth music speaker. The rechargeable batteries inside the system also last up to 12 hours.

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $49.99 $89.99 44% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Want to turn the party up a notch? The colorful LED lights of this Bluetooth wireless karaoke mic has a 5-in-1 design you can take with you in the car, home, parties and more. You can even use it as a karaoke machine, Bluetooth speaker, loudspeaker, recorder, voice changer or nightlight.

XZL Wireless Karaoke Microphone $16 $39.99 60% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Grab this 60% off deal while it’s still around! Not only will you be able to belt your go-to karaoke song, but the wireless karaoke microphone has a fun feature that changes your voice into one of four options, including a baby voice, deep voice, high-pitched voice and ultra deep voice.

