11 Colorful Jelly Shoes: Where to Shop the ’80s Trend

The ’80s are calling, but we refuse to give their style back. The latest trend to emerge? Jelly shoes. Trends come and go, but along with late-’90s and early Y2K fashion, the 1980s have now overtaken the fashion world with everything from bucket hats, friendship bracelets and even flip phones becoming the must-have accessories to own.

The colorful footwear boasts nostalgia and playfulness, and can often be infused with glitter to add a little sparkle to our feet. The main difference between a jelly sandal and any other type of brightly colored shoe, is that these are typically made of PVC-plastic.

The look originated in Paris back in 1980 by the French company Jelly Shoes, which was founded by Tony Alano and Nicolas Guillon. Today, iterations of the colorful footwear are available in different styles by numerous brands and retailers including Amazon, Saks Off Fifth, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more.

Give your feet a colorful (and non-sticky) upgrade with the colorful jelly shoes we rounded up below.

Amazon

OMGard Jelly Shoes Low Heel Sandals $16.77+ Buy Now From Amazon 1

Elevate your ‘fit with the OMGard Jelly Shoes featuring a fisherman sandal styled upper and low platform heel that’ll add some lift to your look. This jelly shoe is available in two styles and solid and glittery shades that’ll add some sparkle to your feet.

Amazon

Hee Grand Jelly Shoes $15.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

All eyes will be on your feet once you slip on the Gee Grand Jelly Shoes! The sheer-colored design comes with an adjustable ankle strap you can customize to your liking, and features shades including the green pictured above that’ll add a pop of color to your look.

Revolve

Jeffery Campbell – Bubblegum Sandal $45 Buy Now 1

Jeffry Campbell’s Bubblegum Sandal is popping off with trendiness as it fuses the ’80s jelly shoe material with a modern mule sandal. Slip the cobalt blue shade on if you want to add an electrifying touch to your outfit — or snag it one of the five other shades available (including a clear sparkly color!).

Nordstrom

Melissa – Possession Glitter Jelly Fisherman Sandal $69 Buy Now 1

Feel glamorous in these gold glittery jelly shoes by Melissa. The fisherman sandal not only come in three differently sparkly shades, but use a bubblegum-scented PVC material that’ll have you tempted to sniff your shoes just to catch a whiff of its sweet scent.

Amazon

Steve Madden Echo Fisherman Sandal $60.71+ $79.95 24% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Speaking of bubblegum, Steve Madden embodies the chewing gum with its fisherman sandal form of the retro jelly shoe. The partial closed-toe design allows your feet to breathe and remain comfortable even on hot summer days. There’s also an open-backed heel to prevent any unwanted heel blisters.

Amazon

COACH Natalee Jelly Sandals $59.90+ $95.00 37% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Even COACH has clearly hopped on the jelly shoe trend with its fashionable Natalee Jelly Sandals. The slim shoe has a gladiator-inspired sandal design with a long thong strap decorated with a gold “C” emboss for added style.

Nordstrom

Tory Burch – Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal $131.60 $188 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Looking for a statement shoe? The Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal will complete your outfit with a mix of fun shades thanks to its purple, pink, yellow and orange rainbow design. They’re also ideal for sliding on when you’re in a rush or just hanging around the house.

Urban Outfitters

UO Halle Jelly Fisherman Sandal $24.50 $35 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Bring a fruity twist to your looks with these lemon jelly sandals from Urban Outfitters. This acid green shade boasts the citrusy shade while combining neon and ’80s trends. To really make your feet stand out, apply a pedicure in a complementary or matching shade.

Amazon

Crocs Splash Strappy Sandals $39.99 $44.99 11% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Even Crocs has hopped on the trend with its version of jelly shoes seen in their Splash Strappy Sandals. It’s made in a relaxed style, and for sizing, the brand recommends sizing down for the best fit. It’s also available in seven shades to stock up on, and features a cupped footbed for what the brand describes as “sinked-in comfort.”

Macy’s

Michael Kors – Plate Jelly Sandals $55 Buy Now 1

Make a statement in these Michael Kors Plate Jelly Sandals featuring the traditional jelly shoe material transformed into a fashionable pair of sandals. These come in a pink glittery shade decorated with a gold Michael Kors emboss that’ll have your feet glimmering as you walk on the beach or hit your local cafe.

Saks Off Fifth

Prada Rubber Cage Platform Sandals $850 Buy Now 1

We couldn’t help but include Prada’s adorable Rubber Cage Platform Sandals, which boast a simple yet chic style you can pair with your go-to jeans or a cute summery floral dress. While it comes with a luxe price tag, it’s totally splurge-worthy as it comes in basic and vibrant shades including pink, black, blue and more. The round toe softens the look while the elevated heel, leather sole and 100% ethylene-vinyl acetate upper provide added comfort.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best toe rings, where to buy sold-out celebrity Crocs collaborations and the best beauty deals.