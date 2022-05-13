The 6 Best Home Projectors to Buy for a Perfect Backyard Movie Night

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you enjoy watching movies from home, home projectors are a quick and easy way to watch your favorite films. With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, now is a great time to start planning an epic backyard movie night.

To help you get started, we collected a list of six affordable movie projectors priced at $89.99 and up. The projectors listed below can be used to watch movies and other programs on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Netflix and other platforms. You can also use home projectors for gaming.

WeWatch Portable Movie Projector $65.27 $99.99 35% OFF Buy Now 1

The WeWatch Portable Movie Projector is equipped with 5G WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple ports, including USB and HDMI. It supports 1080p and can project on a screen of up to 200 inches with a projection distance of 1.2 to 6.5m and the lamp light lasts 30,000 hours. This mini projector weighs 3.63 pounds and measures 13.15 inches x 4.33 inches x 5.70 inches.

Vankyo L430 Projector $69.99 $109.99 36% OFF Buy Now 1

Vankyo is another popular and affordable brand for home projectors. The Leisure 430 mini projector offers exceptional brightness, 720p video and stereo speaker sound courtesy of built-in, hi-fi speakers. The projector can be used on a display screen of up to 236 inches, plus it supports HDMI, SD, AV, VGA and USB, making it easy to connect to a computer, phone or another streaming device. Vankyo L430 has an LED lamp life of 50,000 hours and a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 2000: 1 static contrast ratio. The mini projector is available at Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other major retailers. Find more Vankyo projectors at here.

AuKing Mini Projector $89.99 $99.99 10% OFF Buy Now 1

A perfect little projector at a great price! The AuKing mini projector has a 32–170-inch projection display size (with 1m-5m projection distance) and supports 1080p resolution. It features a 2000:1 contrast ratio, built in dual audio speakers (you can also connect the projector to external speakers) and 55,000 hours of LED lamp life.

Insignia Complete Projector Kit $279.99 $349.99 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Want everything in one place? Get a kit! The Insignia NS-SCR79KIT Complete Outdoor Projector Kit includes an an LCD projector, a matte, white polyester 79 x 45-inch screen with a stand, portable speaker and carrying case. The projector boasts high-quality images in 720p and it connects to your computer or video player via an included HDMI cable. The portable speaker connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or with the 3.5 mm audio cable included in the box.

Epson Home Projector $599.99 $ Buy Now 1

Epson makes some of the best movie projectors around, but the price tag is steeper than some of the options on our list. That said, if you can afford it, Epson is worth the splurge. Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite TV show or watching the NBA playoffs, this dynamic projector offers an exceptional viewing experience. The Epson Home Cinema projector features 3,000 lumens of color and brightness to give you crisp and clear 1080p picture on just about any blank wall or screen. The projector also features true 3-chip, 3LCD technology, fast data processing, built-in speakers — and it’s easy to set up.

LG CineBeam $339.99 $399.99 15% OFF Buy Now 1

LG CineBeam LED projector serves up HD images with a built-in battery that provides up to two hours of video playback. Miracast technology lets you mirror portable smart devices and USB and HDMI inputs allow quick and easy connections.