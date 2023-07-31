5 Heart Necklaces Inspired by the One From ‘Barbie’ the Movie

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Barbieland has entered the real world as Barbiecore fashion and Barbie merch have taken over our wardrobes and shelves. Whether you’re sporting Barbie crocs or wearing the doll-inspired athleisure, the hot pink trend has become the it shade to wear and show off this summer.

For those who have already seen Barbie: The Movie, you may have picked up on the stylish outfits all the dolls wore throughout the film, but there’s one accessory we can’t stop thinking about: Barbie’s gold heart-shaped necklace. It’s her signature accessory and the necklace is undeniably stylish.

Need a refresher on what necklace we’re talking about? Tiktoker @abbottlyon shows a picture of the gold heart necklace and an alternative she found in the video below.

Keep scrolling to shop Barbie-inspired gold heart shaped necklaces.

Bring a burst of style to your neck with this gold heart necklace inspired by the bright and gorgeous rays of a sunburst. It’s created from gold plated materials and features a diamond in the center for added style.

Even Barbie herself would approve of this Heart Medallion Necklace as the gold material is topped off with a stylish hot pink gem. The dainty chain will also bring out the heart charm, making sure it’s the center of attention.

If you prefer to keep things simple, this gold filled heart necklace comes designed with a paperclip adjustable chain and features a smooth gold heart charm so you can wear your heart on your chest (instead of your sleeve).

This Heart Charm Necklace is just begging to be layered with a choker it’s that versatile. Plus, you can dress it up or down in a pair of baggy jeans or a summery floral dress.

This bestselling gold heart necklace features a more delicate take on the necklace from the movie featuring a tiny beaded design and slim chain that can be layered or worn alone.

